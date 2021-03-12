Mass. reports 63,372 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 63,372 to 2,416,780, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was slightly smaller than on Thursday, when 64,475 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 86.2 percent of the 2,804,850 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,563,347 first shots and 803,231 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It also included 50,202 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated - with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson - rose to 853,433.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.