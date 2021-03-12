State launches new vaccine preregistration tool; process runs smoothly in early hours

The experience marked a sharp contrast to previous sign-up rollouts when eligible residents trying to book appointments were met with long delays and computer glitches. The difference, of course, is that this process offers preregistration only. The state will contact residents when it is their turn to book a vaccination.

In the opening hours, the new preregistration process mass.gov/COVIDvaccine appeared smooth, taking just two minutes or so to complete.

Early Friday morning, the state launched its preregistration system for appointments at its seven COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in an effort to simplify what has been a chaotic sign-up effort.

But the new system could solve the most glaring problem in the state’s vaccine rollout: a frustrating online user experience that has forced thousands to compete for a limited number of appointments. Going forward, users will be able to go online and enter their information, and later be alerted when it is their turn for booking.

Launched around 3 a.m. Friday, the new tool prompts users with a series of questions to sort eligibility, taking just a few minutes to fill out. Once the preregistration is complete, users receive a confirmation through their delivery method of choice -- text, email, or phone -- as well as a weekly update on their status.

Once eligible, residents will then be able to sign up for appointments online or by phone, for themselves or on behalf of someone else, to help those with limited Internet access. The system will match people with only the mass vaccination site nearest them. When an appointment becomes available, the applicant will be notified and have 24 hours to accept. Users will be able to choose from several appointment times.

“Creating a preregistration system that makes it possible for people to register and then know where they are in the queue . . . takes some of the heat and some of the sting, I think, out of what the supply shortage does generally to people,” Baker said when he announced the new tool on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, more than 1.5 million people in Massachusetts had received at least a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and about half have gone on to receive their second and final shot. More than 43,000 others have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one injection.

On Thursday morning, residents snapped up about 40,000 new vaccine appointments in a matter of hours after they were posted on the state’s existing Vaxfinder system.

Baker told reporters Thursday afternoon that the 40,000 appointments “were booked quickly, and the website worked the way it was supposed to.”

