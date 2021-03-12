‘Suddenly, the world had turned upside down.’ Here’s when readers knew COVID-19 was going to change everything

As the world approaches the one year mark of living in an altered reality — masks, social distancing, working from home — the Globe asked readers when they knew everything was going to change.

“I’m not a basketball fan in the slightest, but reading in the Globe about the NBA’s decisions first to play in empty arenas, then to cancel the season entirely brought the seriousness home.” - Aims Coney

“I attended a meeting for a couple of hours the evening of Wednesday, March 11. Afterwards, I checked my iPhone and saw the headlines: Tom Hanks had Covid. The NBA was suspending its season. Trump had shut down travel to Europe. Suddenly, the world had turned upside down.” - Chuck P

“It was when they canceled MLB spring training. I had been following COVID closely since late February, but that was the moment it hit me that this wasn’t going to be a normal spring (or summer or fall or winter or spring again).” - Alea Thompson

“I recall watching an NBA game that was canceled part way through due to a positive coronavirus test, with the NBA then canceling the rest of the season. At that moment, getting that notification on my phone, I had this feeling that from that point on all hell was about to break loose, and that our world was about to become profoundly different.” - Tom Blakely

“I was skiing and snow boarding at Sunday River with friends and family and having a wonderful time. The mountain shut down operation on a Sunday in March. Staff who were living check to check were upset and crying. It was very sobering and depressing. It was like the needle went off the record and the party was over.” - Adam Stanley

For some readers, the moment they realized things were going to change was more than just a singular instance, but rather a series of events surrounding the government’s handling of the virus.

“Having worked in the public health field for a couple of decades, I realized how bad it was going to get within the first month or so when I saw how wholly inadequate and downright misleading the Trump administration’s response was. I was also convinced very early on that it was only going to get worse while Trump was in office. Sometimes I really hate being right.” - Anonymous

“As soon as the first cases and deaths happened on our shores in Washington state it was evident that this was going to be bad. The way to control the spread was obvious. Limit contact with others. Sadly our people are so entitled with freedom of movement that lacking with any kind of government leadership we meandered along on our own merry way like nothing was happening. This head in the sand mentality, this fantasy belief of it can’t happen here cost us 1/2 million lives so far along with untitled hardship to many more millions. The surge of people from the cities to the country was inexcusable and quickly and unrelentingly the spread of the virus found its way to every hamlet, every corner of the country. The appalling lack of leadership on a national and state level in many locations to deny the severity of this pandemic should result in criminal charges for many. Starting right at the top.” - Mark Tuckerman

The closures of nonessential businesses hit home with many readers.

“In my profession as a dentist, when I was ordered to shut down completely around March 17th. At that moment no one knew when we could reopen. I was thinking of retiring soon and this was an interesting period, providing me with an actual experience of what that transition might be. I did resume practice several months later but I am now looking forward my new ‘after-dentistry’ life with more clarity.” - Steve Waxman

“I have a friend who does crisis management for hospitals. Our daughter is a bartender and was competing in a bartender competition fundraiser. My friend told me it would be the last social outing I would attend. I laughed and completely dismissed it. 3 days later it all shut down.” - Anonymous

“There was a collective moment of anxiety around Cambridge during the second week of March. A friend and I were waiting in line for ramen at Yume Wo Katare and folks were scrambling to get in line for what was likely their last great shot at a bowl of ramen for some time. Much of the discussion in the background was spent on stockpiling sanitizer or making homemade sanitizer, so folks were already bracing for the impact of the novel coronavirus. Once we were inside, there was unease about being in an enclosed space with about 25 other individuals based on news reports of mass infections in enclosed spaces (like cruise ships and markets). Afterwards, I went home and sheltered in place with my family for several months. I still think about that day, from the richness of the ramen to the last time that I saw my friend in person, now one year later.” - Andrew Horton-Hall

“I was driving with my partner on I-95 north in the Topsfield area, and had my physician on speakerphone in the vehicle. The moment he told us he was going to call in a couple extra months of prescriptions and to maybe head to the pharmacy soon and get enough because he wasn’t sure when we would be able to go back. That was when my heart dropped — it was the 9/11 moment.” - Mike Scanlan

Stock piling toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes seemed to be just the beginning for a long road ahead.

“I waited for a parking spot and then followed a departing shopper and helped her unload so I could use the cart. There were no carts outside. The place was mobbed. People were moving everywhere. There was no ‘shopping’. We were filling the cart with urgency. It was really hard to move, but my memory is everyone was cool. No masks, no gloves yet and we were reaching over and around each other but people seemed polite. The lines backed into the aisles and you didn’t really know what register you were heading to. I remember how quiet it was. Despite all the people and all the motion, there wasn’t much talking. It was ominous. I was thinking this store will be sold out today, when will it get restocked? When will we get groceries again? It really hit me when we went back out to the pandemonium in the parking lot. Our lives have changed. Right here. Today. Forever.” - Kevin Griffin

“When my daughter came home from school and told me her best friend’s mom was stockpiling food for the pandemic. I thought it was crazy! The next day I went to the store to do my regular shopping and casually got some extra toilet paper and some chicken soup. A week later I bought a ton of toilet paper and canned food and Clorox wipes. I remember wishing I had done it much earlier and felt panicked.” - Kelly Messier

“Watching the lockdown in China and then in Italy, I knew the US would not be spared... In February I started building a stash of food and other supplies and told others to do the same. People thought I was over reacting. Well, I was not. I started making cloth masks to help health care workers.” - Anon

“We had a sense that things were changing, but this day solidified it. We went to Market Basket in Waltham at 7AM and we’re shocked to see the parking lot already full. I could sense the unease, panic and overall rush of the mass of people in each aisle. We knew something was coming but we wouldn’t know until that evening. Later that same day we went to an Irish pub for what would be our last restaurant meal without a mask in 2020. While we were there we saw Marty Walsh’s press conference about closing BPS. That’s when we knew. We quickly realized this would be our last meal out for a while, so we ordered another drink and went home to buy desks on Amazon.” - Anna Carson

“When I didn’t feel safe getting groceries at the store and I ordered them online, and having to wipe them down when they were dropped at my doorstep via contactless delivery. When basic outings like going to the store, the movies, out to eat became impossible.” - Marc Long

“When I walked through the house counting how many rolls of toilet paper we had, and then tried to find a way to buy more while calculating how long our supply would last.” - Brian Kling

Parents and students alike believed that when schools sent everyone home, it was for the long haul.

“When one of the kids in my son’s 3rd grade classes one of the first suspected Covid cases here in Arlington and whose parent was at the Biogen conference. They canceled school for a couple of days and then brought everybody back for a day before they closed again. That first day - before we even knew what was going on, I immediately went to the library and told my child to get as many books as he could carry. I did the same and thank goodness, too, because those books were a lifeline for us for several months until the library started doing curbside pickup. A year later and we still can’t browse, but I am so grateful for access to books for our family when we are home so much of the time.” - Dana Teahan

“For me, the biggest turning point was when Italy closed their schools on March 4th. It just seemed like such a drastic step that a country would take to combat the pandemic, that I knew things were much more serious than even I realized. I found out that same week that my sister, an amazing immunocompromised social worker in Buffalo, NY, saw a client that had just gotten back from Italy. The client and my sister started feeling ill a few days later, and my entire family just was so nervous. They’re both okay, but when I think about the start of the pandemic and really realizing the gravity of the situation, I think of Italy.” - Carolyn P

“March 12 when my friends daughter in law called to say her children were sent home from school in New Rochelle, N.Y. Because of Covid. We were out for lunch. That was the last time we went out for lunch and the next day, on my anniversary, I told my brother we wouldn’t go to a restaurant and he came to my house for dinner. Last time I had guests in my house...The party was over.” - Sharon Efstathiou

“Early April. [In] Mid-March when schools closed including my university, I really thought it would be over by early April. Then I thought it might get better early May. So April and May (kids definitely not going back to school for rest of the year). Then June when camps for summer were canceled and my university decided to move fall online. Pretty much the success of those events falling like dominos. By July I knew nothing would be the same until this was over/vaccines. So it wasn’t really just one moment. It was a cumulative realization of “oh wow” as the losses kept piling up.” - Veronica Everett

“February 25th, 2020 when I was driving home from work and heard Nancy Messonnier of the CDC on NPR. She was warning us to prepare to hunker down for a while. I knew that she knew more than we did and she got my full attention. Then when Harvard shut down on March 10, 2020, I knew the virus was all around us.” - Marilyn Morrissey

“When Harvard and MIT sent their students home abruptly, I knew it was serious and that the schools knew more than what the general public knew. The cost and logistics imposed on sending students home without much notice was an ominous sign for me.” - Anon

“I’m a high school history teacher. One of the courses I teach is called “Global Issues for Global Citizens”. On the last day of semester 1, after our midterm, I told my outgoing students, “there’s a news story today about a new disease in China, in the city of Wuhan.” We’d looked at that city just the week before, as it also was the one of the centers of fentanyl production. “With Chinese New Years coming and millions of people traveling, this might get bad.” That was January 23, 2020. </p> <p>My semester 2 students jumped right into covering this new virus on February 7, though as time passed, the danger became more and more apparent. The lesson, once far away, became real. By the time school shut down, we’d been studying the spread for close to two months.” - Jeremy Shea

“At first it seemed the virus was far away, and I wondered how bad would it get, because sometimes these things work themselves out. Then it seemed to get closer and closer, and people started wearing masks in mid-February as I traveled from Boston to Los Angeles. I thought either this bug is really bad, or this is fear, and how do I personally respond? I started wearing scarves on the T to protect my face, as people would cough or sneeze openly, then I thought- forget this, I need to start walking, it’s not safe on here. The Friday before WFH started, I was packing up to leave and an inner voice said, “you might not be back here for a long time,” so I packed up extra. Sure enough we were WFH that Monday, and have been ever since. It was novel at first, but by the Fall, I knew it was a longer haul and that I needed to be patient. The photo are tulips from the last day in the office when Spring felt hopeful but rumors and anxiety was around the “water cooler” so to speak.” - Rachel Cunningham

When airports shut down flights and train stations became desolate, some readers realized things were going to be different.

“We traveled to Costa Rica on March 11th 2020 to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary on March 21. The State Department said it was safe to travel. On the 16th we read in a newspaper that Argentina had banned all international flights. That was when we knew things were going to change. It wasn’t just a matter of safe travel to somewhere. It was a global matter and the decisions of everyone suddenly mattered. We got the last Copa Airlines scheduled flight out on the 19th.” - Jack Kruse

“On January 23, 2020 when traveling from Vietnam back to Boston with a stop at Narita airport. By then, 95% of the passengers at Shanghai and Tokyo’s airports were already wearing masks including airport workers and security officers. As soon as I landed in Boston, I bought all the N95 masks I could find at hardware stores. I just knew we were heading to a very bad situation.” - Liliana Bachrach



