Survey finds declining approval for Charlie Baker’s handling of the pandemic

“Governor Baker has seen a gradual decline in approval for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the pandemic, starting at a remarkably high 80% approval ... and suffering a gradual decline to 59%,” according to a report from a joint project of Northeastern University, Harvard University, Rutgers University, and Northwestern University.

Public approval of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has dropped significantly from its high levels during the early days of the pandemic last spring, according to new survey results released on Friday.

The Republican governor, who has led the state through the deadly pandemic for a year, has most recently been presiding over a vaccination campaign that has left many residents frustrated.

David Lazer, a Northeastern University political science and computer science professor who worked on the report, said researchers found a general decline among governors across the United States in their constituents’ approval of their handling of the pandemic.

But he added, “Massachusetts did have a particular challenge in January and February with the vaccine rollout. And you do see Baker suffer a particular drop in this last round. One would guess that was because of the bumpy rollout of vaccines. I think he’s taken a hit as a result.”

Researchers from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States looked at Massachusetts results gathered during multiple waves of a 50-state survey from late April 2020 until March 1, 2021.

A spokeswoman for the governor’s office didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Friday morning.

Another finding from the surveys: Among Massachusetts residents, approval of former Republican president Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic dropped from 35 percent in April 2020 to 21 percent in January 2021, just before he left office.

By contrast, the researchers noted, Democratic President Joe Biden had more than triple that approval in Massachusetts, 68 percent, as of March 1.

Approval of Governor Charlie Baker's handling of the pandemic has been declining gradually, while approval of the president's handling of it increased sharply when President Biden took office. COVID States Project

The researchers also inquired about people’s social distancing behaviors during the pandemic, finding that for most behaviors, “people in Massachusetts were at their strictest adherence in the spring, followed by a gradual relaxation until the early fall.”

Then, “perhaps because of the increase of cases through the fall, social distancing became stricter in late fall and carrying into winter,” the report said.

One trend that stuck out, researchers said, was that “going to a cafe, bar, or restaurant saw an increase in the winter jumping from 10% in January to 17% in February, despite the cold weather making outdoor dining difficult. This uptick in eating out likely reflects the fact that restaurant capacity limits were raised from 25% to 40% in early February.” Percentage-based capacity limits were dropped on March 1, though masking and social distancing rules remain in effect.

Lazer speculated that in the days since the last survey wave, people have been relaxing their behaviors. He warned that it “does create the risk of another wave or a slowdown in the decrease” in cases.

To take a deeper dive into the data for Massachusetts and other states, researchers have created this interactive dashboard.

In another report issued Friday on their survey data, researchers found that Massachusetts had the lowest level of vaccine resistance among the 50 states, with only 9 percent of the people saying that they would not get their shots. At the other end of the spectrum, 33 percent of residents in Oklahoma and North Dakota said they would not get shots.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.