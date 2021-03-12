Meghan and Harry: That kind of luxe just ain’t for us

Silly me. I thought the American way was life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Or maybe it is better expressed by the words on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to be free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

In her March 9 column on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Joan Vennochi suggests that Meghan’s “monetizing her brand” is “the American way” ( ”Markle stands up to palace power and white privilege,” Opinion).

Of course I am appalled by any racism that Meghan encountered, but if she illustrates that the new American way is to monetize our brands, I guess we need to teach our children how to make or find their brand. Being born into a royal family — or marrying someone who is — seems like a surefire way to be “branded.” And snaring an interview with Oprah looks like a wonderful opportunity to further “monetize” your brand.

Timothy Johnson

Advertisement

Lincoln





The Harry formerly known as prince

It is said that to whom much is given, much is expected. The Harry formerly known as prince got money, worldwide fame and adulation, and even a Hollywood actress wife. But he didn’t seem to want to perform the work, i.e., the duties of a royal prince. So he moved with his wife to California, bought a $14 million mansion, and . . . what does he do for work, exactly?

Why would he go on television and trash the royal family? I would prefer to hear nothing more about Harry and Meghan.

Doug Oldfield

Westford





Heavy is the head

Forget what you heard Meghan tell Oprah about why she broke with the royal family. She really just wanted to get away from the hats!

Advertisement

Peter Soltz

Canton