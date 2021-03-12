Relief for Venezuelans in the US finally arrives

The Biden administration decision represents an important acknowledgment of the conditions in Venezuela, a clear departure from the Trump administration’s largely meaningless jawboning about the failing country.

That basically describes the TPS program, or temporary protected status, that the US government provides to immigrants who have fled countries reeling from natural disasters or grave political instability. This week, Venezuelans, whose disaster has been man-made in the form of the repressive regime of President Nicolás Maduro, were granted TPS . They join more than 400,000 immigrants from 10 other countries , such as El Salvador, Haiti, and Honduras, with the humanitarian status.

On one level, another TPS designation is a reminder of others in limbo: “protected” for now, building lives here, but never knowing if or when they’ll be told to return to their countries. The program is typically granted in periods of 18 months, after which it often gets extended and then extended again. It’s hard to imagine conditions getting better in Venezuela soon.

But to desperate Venezuelans, a lifeline is a lifeline. An estimated 5 million Venezuelans have left the country in the past few years, with most migrating to neighboring countries in South America. Roughly 2 million have ended up in Colombia alone. About 320,000 are potentially eligible to apply for TPS in the United States. Most of them are in Florida.

Venezuela — once the wealthiest nation in Latin America, thanks to its oil reserves — has been in an economic recession since 2014. Outside of wars, it represents the world’s worst economic collapse in at least 45 years. Poor and starving children are forced to look for food in the trash. Access to basic medication, including birth control, has evaporated. According to the Organization of American States, 5,000 Venezuelans were leaving their country every day before COVID-19 hit.

Valentina Mujica was one of them. She fled to Miami in 2014 with her husband and son after they started receiving threats in Venezuela, she said in an interview in Spanish. The harassment came after her husband denounced an illegal business scheme to steal public funds, allegedly with authorization from the Maduro regime. Until this week, Mujica’s current legal status in the United States was complicated.

Mujica is also a survivor of domestic abuse. In Miami, her husband abused her psychologically and physically. But they had a pending asylum application as a family, and divorcing him meant she would be left unprotected in the family’s asylum proceedings. Still, she left him.

When she heard the news earlier this week that the Biden administration granted Venezuelans TPS, Mujica felt relief and joy. “Our people have been maltreated and suffered so much for so long,” said Mujica, who works as a freelance chef in catering. “Everywhere we went, we lived under the shadows. TPS brings us so much hope. Maybe it’s just 18 months, maybe it lasts 20 years. But this is an inflection point for all us Venezuelans here.”

TPS allows eligible foreigners to get a work permit that’s renewable every 18 months if the designation is extended. But it does not make them eligible for permanent residence or US citizenship. There needs to be a rethinking of TPS toward a more durable solution that includes a road to US citizenship. The good news is that the sweeping immigration legislation filed by Biden and congressional Democrats last month would immediately allow certain TPS-holders to apply for a green card (i.e., lawful permanent residency) and a three-year track to citizenship. There’s also stand-alone legislation in the House, the newly introduced American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which would achieve the same goal.

Whatever the legislative vehicle is, it’s undeniable that TPS is imperfect and requires a long-term fix, since it fails to recognize that it takes a substantial amount of time for countries to recover from disasters or political strife.

Nor is TPS the failed policy vilified by former Trump administration officials, who targeted it for termination. Contrary to common criticisms, TPS does not act as a magnet for more migrants. The Center for American Progress found no evidence that TPS designations increase irregular migration to the United States. Welcoming more people into the program “won’t make the [current] border migration challenges worse and might, in the medium to long term, actually ameliorate the difficulties,” said Tom Jawetz, CAP’s vice president of immigration policy, in an interview. The organization has called for new TPS classifications for Central American countries battered by recent hurricanes as well as for Haiti.

In a historic move, Colombia announced last month it would allow Venezuelans currently living there illegally — nearly 1 million of them — to get work permits and access to health care, COVID-19 vaccines, public schools, and other essential services. In 10 years, they could become Colombian residents.

Those with TPS status have been on a razor’s edge for the past four years. Now Biden faces the challenge of recasting the program, and the Colombian response provides a model. It’s in America’s interest to let all TPS-holders contribute further to the economy and to society by making them eligible for green cards and citizenship.

