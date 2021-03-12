Adjustment in his mechanics points Garrett Richards in a good direction

Richards, 32, credited mechanical adjustments that made his delivery more compact, allowing him to achieve better direction toward the plate rather than falling toward first base and pulling pitches out of the strike zone.

Though the three walks offered ongoing room for improvement (and increased his total to nine in eight innings this spring), the quality and frequency of his pitches in the strike zone increased considerably.

For Garrett Richards , the third start of the spring represented a sizable step forward. After he’d allowed six runs and six walks in 3⅔ innings in his first two outings, the righthander logged four shutout innings against the Rays Friday, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out seven.

Advertisement

“Before, I was shifting my weight to my left foot before I was raising my leg,” he said. “It was kind of getting me going side to side. It was hard to be successful that way.

“I just eliminated that big first step in my windup and just kind of made it shorter, where I can stay tall, working more north-south versus east-west. That keeps my ball in the zone a lot longer.

“Still working on stuff. The walks I’m not happy about whatsoever. But it’s spring training. We’re trying to get some rhythm and things going.”

Over his final two innings, Richards struck out four of the six batters he faced, with the Rays particularly flummoxed by his slider and curveball.

“You saw his stuff the last two innings,” said manager Alex Cora. “That’s what we’re betting on. This guy, stuff-wise, is one of the best in the league.”

X marks the start

For the first time this spring, Xander Bogaerts played in a Grapefruit League game, going 0 for 2 with a strikeout and ground out while serving as designated hitter. Bogaerts, who has been slowed by a sore throwing shoulder, continues to increase his defensive activities, which now include taking ground balls and throwing to bases. He feels he could be ready to play shortstop next week, and has no doubts about his readiness for the start of the season. “I will be completely ready,” said Bogaerts, who will serve as DH again on Saturday. “I feel completely ready right now.”

Advertisement

Casas is cleared

Top prospect Triston Casas, who left the team last week for an undisclosed, non-baseball medical reason, received full clearance Friday to take part in all baseball activities. The Sox will try to have him get some at-bats in big league spring games before reassigning him to minor league camp. “It will be important for the organization and for the kid, too,” said Cora. “He’s a hard worker. For the time that he missed, it seems like he didn’t miss much. Physically, he’s in good shape. He’s amazing at taking care of himself. So hopefully by the weekend we can get him a few at-bats on the big field.”

Sawamura debuts

Reliever Hirozuki Sawamura made his first appearance in a game since joining the team as a free agent last month, entering against the Rays in the fifth inning. But after he retired the first two batters he faced, he allowed a two-out double and then walked three straight batters to force in a run before being lifted. “I was nervous, but in a good way,” Sawamura said through a translator. “I think I was trying to do too much out there on the mound.” The righthander said he lost his mechanics after the double, rushing to his front side with his arm dragging behind him. While he felt comfortable with the ball, he noted that both the strike zone in the United States and the firmness of the mound would require acclimation.

Advertisement

Moved to the minors

The Sox announced that a dozen players had been sent to minor league camp, including highly regarded middle infielder Jeter Downs. Four members of the 40-man roster — third baseman Hudson Potts, outfielders Jeisson Rosario and Marcus Wilson, and righthander Connor Seabold — were optioned to the alternate site. Eight nonroster invitees — infielders Downs and Chad De La Guerra, catcher Jett Bandy, outfielder Gilberto Jimenez, and pitchers Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Caleb Simpson, and Ryan Weber — were reassigned to minor league camp … Cora reiterated that he expects the Red Sox to use a number of outfield permutations, with no player tethered to a spot. He views Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe as his best outfielders, and when both start at Fenway, he expects them to occupy center and right field. If Kiké Hernández were to start with those two against lefties, he’d play left at Fenway. However, Cora left the door open to changing alignments in different ballparks. For instance, in Yankee Stadium, he’d want his best outfielders in center and left. “We’ll be creative,” said Cora. “We’ve got some good athletes and I do believe … we’ll have a solid outfield trio on a nightly basis, but you’ll see moving parts.” Cora continued to praise Renfroe’s outfield work. He also noted that he considers J.D. Martinez a corner outfield option … Danny Santana made his first spring appearance, going 1 for 2 with a single.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.