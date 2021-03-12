After finally getting a look with the Bruins, Zach Senyshyn suffers upper-body injury

Call it bad, terrible, no-good luck for Zach Senyshyn . Or, maybe he was just trying to fit in, given the rash of injuries that have befallen the club.

Drafted with the third of three first-round picks (15th overall) in 2015, Senyshyn has spent parts of five seasons and 185 games in the AHL, earning an alternate captain’s ‘A’ this season for Providence. It has been a slow climb, without fortune in his favor.

He earned a two-game look in April 2019, scoring his first (and only) career goal. As an injury sub in Nov. 2019, he played in four games before injuring his knee.

Cut from training camp, Senyshyn was grinding away in Providence, scoring at nearly a point-per-game clip (5-4—9 in 11 games) and watching the varsity use 18 other forwards before calling on him Thursday against the Rangers. Cassidy liked what he saw from the speedy 24-year-old. So, too, did his mates on the rearranged fourth line, Jack Studnicka and Sean Kuraly.

“A little bit of a different look than what we’re used to,” said Kuraly, who typically plays with bruisers instead of pace-pushers like Studnicka and Senyshyn. “We were getting some line-rush chances instead of some O-zone play. It was nice. You hope to capitalize. It was a good mix, the three of us.”

Kuraly, four years older than Senyshyn, was acquired in a trade at the 2015 draft (from San Jose, with the 2016 first-rounder that became Trent Frederic, for goalie Martin Jones).

“Seny’s a good friend of mine,” Kuraly said. “We’ve kind of been around each other for a while here, in the organization. He worked really hard to get to this point. He’ll keep working hard. Hopefully it doesn’t set him back too much.

“He’s a strong player, a strong person. I think he’ll get back. There’s no question, you don’t want to see that from anyone you’re close to.”

Thursday was the first time the three first-rounders in the 2015 draft — defenseman Jakub Zboril (13th overall), winger Jake DeBrusk (14th) and Senyshyn — played together in a game.

“It was awesome,” said Zboril, who smiled broadly when the subject was broached on a Zoom call. “I went to both of them, I said, ‘Hey, would be nice if we could make some history, our first game all of us three being together on the ice.’ It felt special. We were kind of joking around that it would be really nice if all of us could score a goal, except I missed like, 15 minutes of the game in the second period because of injury. Other than that I’m really happy for Jake. He scored. Maybe that brought him a little luck.”

Marchand banged up

In advance of Saturday’s matinee against the Rangers (1 p.m.), the Bruins (14-6-4) are hoping for good news on Brad Marchand, who was unavailable for Friday’s practice. Cassidy said he was “banged up” Thursday against the Rangers, but did not elaborate. Marchand had three assists and did not play the final 4:18. “I know Brad hates missing games,” Cassidy said, “so we’ll see how he is in the morning.” … Netminder Tuukka Rask, believed to be dealing with a back ailment, did not practice and will not play Saturday. If he skates on Sunday, he could play the front end of a Monday-Tuesday set in Pittsburgh. If he’s unavailable, either Dan Vladar or Jeremy Swayman would start. Jaroslav Halak is on call Saturday and Tuesday … Craig Smith and Nick Ritchie, both of whom appeared to take their lumps in Thursday’s win, participated in practice … The rookie Zboril, averaging 18:09 in 22 games as a full-timer, got a head start with HC Kometa Brno, his hometown club in Czechia. Zboril said he initiated the loan. “I just wanted to play hockey,” he said. “So I asked.” After logging about 24 minutes a night, by his count, in 18 games on the larger sheet, he got used to having “so much more time with the puck,” he said. “It felt really nice. Coming here I had to switch right back. It gave me some trouble in camp, but I’m good now.” Zboril has four assists and is logging secondary power-play time … Zboril also has had several partners: the injured Kevan Miller and Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, and alluded to another swap in advance of Saturday. Zboril, a lefty, said he was playing to the right of lefty Jarred Tinordi. “I should be pretty good,” Zboril said. “I played on the right side for a couple years in Prov, so it shouldn’t be a problem.” In that alignment, Urho Vaakanainen would return to the left side, with Clifton ... Greg McKegg, who has spent much of this season on the Bruins’ taxi squad, put up two assists in his debut for Providence ... Swayman, the netminder, made 26 saves in a 5-2 win over Hartford. He is 7-0-0, with a 1.57 goals against average and .942 save percentage ... Jakub Lauko, the 20-year-old winger, scored twice and is tied for second on the P-Bruins with a 4-6—10 line (in 11 games). Providence is 9-2-1.

