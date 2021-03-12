Bruins break out offensively, beat Rangers

The top line combined for a pair of first-period goals, and six points in the first 40 minutes, and the Bruins mashed the pedal for one of their most complete wins in recent weeks. Final score on Causeway Street: 4-0.

Against the struggling Rangers on Thursday night, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Patrice Bergeron were more than enough. They had most everything else working, too.

The Bruins are aching for production beyond their top three forwards. A one-line attack is no way to win consistently, so goes the conventional wisdom.

It was a playoff-warm March day in Boston — 74 degrees and sunny — and the Bruins were looking postseason-ready against a New York club that has lost three in a row.

Marchand (three assists), in particular, was electric. The feel-good Bruins also broke two personal streaks: Jake DeBrusk scored his first even-strength goal of the season, and David Krejci scored his first of the season in any situation.

Based on his postgame comments, DeBrusk’s goal didn’t completely ease his frustration.

Now paid $3.675 million to score goals, DeBrusk hadn’t registered a regular-season five-on-five strike since March 4, 2020. DeBrusk, now up to 2-4—6 in 18 games, did it with a new stick and a new look.

The 24-year-old winger, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Islanders, reported for work Thursday missing his familiar shoulder-length locks, and had been using a unique model of stick for the last 14 months. In January 2020, he switched to a Bauer Nexus ADV, which is notable for having a hole in the blade that, the company claims, produces a harder, quicker release. He used a standard blade on Thursday.

“I needed to look a little younger,” DeBrusk said of the haircut. The stick, he said, was “a full reset … I’m not blaming the stick, it’s the player.”

Reacting to the scratch, DeBrusk said he was “beyond frustrated anyway,” and was well aware of the widespread discussion of his struggles. “I knew I was going to come with some heat … I’m keeping that. It’s not going away.”

The Bruins will be better off for it. Coming off Tuesday’s shootout loss, fourth-place Boston (14-6-4) kept pace in the East, which as of Thursday morning had the top five teams separated by 7 points.

They will see the Rangers four times at TD Garden over the final nine weeks of the season. They are now 4-1-0 against the Blueshirts, after taking three of four in Manhattan. The teams meet again Saturday afternoon, before the Bruins hit the road for four (Pittsburgh, Buffalo).

Want another shot of optimism? The Bruins play 16 of their final 33 games against the bottom three teams in the division — the Rangers, Devils, and Sabres — including eight against Buffalo (NHL-worst 6-15-4 after another loss Thursday night).

Thursday was a mismatch. The Bruins chased Rangers starter Alexandar Georgiev, who was beaten twice from long distance, after four goals on 14 shots. At the other end, Jaroslav Halak, starting for a nicked-up Tuukka Rask, stopped all 27 shots he saw. It may be Halak’s net Saturday, if Rask, who is believed to be dealing with a back issue, is unable to go.

“We gave him some run support,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of Halak. “We hadn’t given [them] that lately.”

Maybe not, but the Bruins have now allowed two goals of fewer in each of their last six (3-1-2). Their best-in-the-league penalty kill (88.8 percent) snuffed out 4 of 4 chances. The power play, after firing blanks for six games, now has goals in its last two.

Pastrnak, who has points in 13 of 17 games since returning from offseason hip surgery, scored his 12th of the season at 4:14 of the first, taking a Marchand feed and ripping a one-timer past Georgiev from inside the blue line. Bergeron and Marchand set up the chance, the latter using a nifty self-pass along the wall to create space.

Bergeron made it a two-goal game with a shorthanded tally at 17:34 of the first, following some dazzling puck control by No. 63.

Marchand, winding up from his zone and barreling down the right wing, toyed with Pavel Buchnevich by going inside-out, tucking the puck between his skates, and out of the reach of the Rangers winger. He held long enough to avoid a sliding Adam Fox, then slipped a backhand feed from the goal line, through Ryan Strome, to a waiting Bergeron.

Is there a better shorthanded duo in the game? Only one forward (Brad Richardson, 13) has been on the ice for more shorthanded goals than Marchand (12) over the last three seasons, and Bergeron has been on for 11.

Marchand finished the second period with his 675th, 676th, and 677th career points, passing Ken Hodge for ninth on the Bruins’ all-time list. Bergeron (893) is chasing Nifty: He ended the second period five points shy of Rick Middleton for fourth place.

In the second period, second-line pals Krejci and DeBrusk found their touch.

After Pastrnak drew a holding call 2:14 in, Krejci hammered a one-timer past Georgiev from the same distance as Pastrnak’s goal: 53 feet, according to the NHL’s play-by-play data. Krejci, who scored four times in the Toronto bubble last summer, hadn’t put up an even-strength goal in the regular season in more than 13 months (Feb. 4, 2020).

Some 90 seconds later, DeBrusk cashed a cross-slot one-timer from Krejci, prodding Rangers coach David Quinn to call on backup Keith Kinkaid (13 saves, no goals).

Then came DeBrusk’s goal, and a weight lifted.

Cassidy didn’t notice the stick change: “I noticed him shooting one in the net.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.