Desperate to snap his slump, Jake DeBrusk uses a new stick — and scores Thursday

“If I miss a chance, or a couple passes,” he told the Globe last season, “I’ll usually switch it up. Guys always give me a hard time because everyone’s sticks are the same, and mine are a mess.”

When interviewed about his tools last season he revealed that he keeps three Bauers of different lengths, in half-inch increments, on the stick rack. Much to the bewilderment of his teammates, he swapped them between shifts one wasn’t feeling right.

Some NHL players are mighty particular when it comes to their sticks. Among the ranks of the finicky, the Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk is unique.

On Thursday, stuck in a brutal slump (zero even-strength goals, 1-4—5 in 17 games), he made a bigger change. He abandoned the model he had been using since a Jan. 11, 2020 game against the Islanders: the Bauer Nexus ADV, which is notable for having a hole in the blade that, the company claims, produces a harder shot. Against the Rangers Thursday, he took the ice wielding a normal-looking model.

DeBrusk scored in his first game using the stick with a hole in it, against the Islanders. Whether it was a stick, bad luck, or lack of second effort, he didn’t have much success after.

Twitter user @bruins_stats noted that DeBrusk had 11 goals in 55 games while using the “stick with a hole in it,” with an 8.5 shooting percentage. In 55 games before that, he shot 12.5 percent.

He fanned on his first shot with the new weapon, but ripped home a one-timer from David Krejci at 4:52 of the second period, to put the Bruins up, 4-0, on the Rangers.

It was his first 5 on 5 goal of the season, and second in 18 games.

DeBrusk, who scored four goals in the Toronto bubble last summer, hadn’t put a regular-season goal on the board since March 3, 2020.

Krejci broke a streak of his own. His power-play one-timer was his first goal of the season, and first regular-season strike since Feb. 4, 2020. Like his oft-linemate, he also had four in the Toronto bubble.

