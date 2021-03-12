Despite long layoff, Framingham boys’ soccer opening draw vs. Boston Latin was worth the wait

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned high school sports upside down; among the countless alterations is the creation of the Fall II season, for those programs that were unable to compete last fall. Framingham athletics is competing for the first time since last February. Boston Latin was limited to cross-country and golf in the fall and had a delayed start during the winter season.

First, the nonleague match that ended in a 1-1 draw at West Roxbury Academy was played on the 11th day of March, but in warm temperatures fit for October. For BLS, the game was a tuneup for its temporary residence in the Boston City League season, a league it departed in the 1980s for the Dual County League.

The season-opening boys’ soccer match between host Boston Latin and Framingham Thursday afternoon was odd for a number of reasons.

For players on both sides, Fall II is invaluable.

“We finally came out here after 18 months off and got some play time,” said Framingham senior Ralpho Casimir, who scored the Flyers’ only goal Thursday. “That’s all that matters.”

Both teams cherished the opportunity to play after months of uncertainty about the season. Framingham coach Dan Avery said until three weeks ago, it seemed unlikely that the team would play at all this year.

Boston Latin's Yuta Kaneko (left) trips up Framingham's Simon Hichos as they battled for the ball. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Latin coach Jason Miller said the team had its sights set on Fall II since September, but when their twice-weekly fall practices were shut down, they wondered if they would get to play at all.

“These guys were incredibly happy, because we’ve got a lot of seniors on the team, to get out here and play a competitive match under these circumstances,” Miller said.

BLS junior Aidan Furlong scored the first Wolfpack goal since November 2019 in the 34th minute. He received a pass near the top of the box, cut sharply to the left to evade a defender, and deposited a shot low inside the left post.

Miller said his players stayed ready for game action by playing Futsal in the winter and got to work immediately when they learned that the Fall II season would happen. “We’ve had to shovel snow off the field, we’ve been out here every day even when it’s freezing,” Miller said.

Avery said Framingham was not quite fully prepared for the season, and that it showed in the first half. It was a sloppy half for both teams, but Latin got the better of the play in the opening 40 minutes.

“It’s been since November 2019 since we’ve played, so you could see the rust,” Avery said. “I thought in the second half we played much better.”

Casimir said that even after an 18-month pause between games, it didn’t take long for the team to mesh.

I’m not going to lie, the first half was pretty rough,” Casimir said. “Second half we just got our heads together, we started playing like a team, and the connection came back.”

Boston Latin's Matthew Erwin (left) is collared by Framingham's Simon Hichos as they fight for possession. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

To be exact, the connection came back just four minutes into the second half, when Casimir knocked in a rebound to tie the score. Both teams had some quality chances after that, including a post-hit by Framingham, but both were happy to have a tie, under the circumstances.

Miller said that while his players had some practices and Futsal games to keep them in shape, there is no substitute for a real high school season — especially with Boston Latin School using fully-remote learning all year.

“Anyone who’s ever played for their high school knows the value of doing it with your friends,” Miller said. “It’s the difference between just being on Zoom all day and being Zoom for school and then coming out and training. Emotionally, this is so important.”

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Falmouth 1 — Senior Caroline Kiehnau (19 kills), Phoebe Gibson (6 kills), Vanessa Jones (6 kills), and Emily Mulcahy (4 kills) powered attack in the season-opening Cape & Islands win for Barnstable. Junior Laura Cogswell recorded 38 assists and seven aces, and senior Emma Tilton had 14 digs.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Sophomore Eva Shudt, starting alongside her sister Phoebe, recorded a career-high nine kills in the Patriots’ win over L-S (0-2). C-C (2-0) stayed undefeated thanks to junior setter Raimy Little (45 assists), junior outside hitter Corinne Herr (22 kills), and Lily Sills added 17 kills.

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 0 — Junior middle blocker Kate Powers recorded 13 kills and one block to lift the Hillers (2-0) over Holliston (0-2) in the Tri-Valley win. Junior outside hitter Melanie Gildea had 10 kills and one assist, and setters Cathryn Leighton and Rachel Leveret combined for 33 assists and five aces.

King Philip 3, Mansfield 2 — The Warriors (1-0) dropped the first two sets against Mansfield (0-1) before coming back in the final three for the Hockomock League win, the clincher at 15-6 victory. Giovanna Fruci recorded 14 kills, Ahunna James contributed 13 kills and two assists, and Nicole Coughlan had 11 kills and two assists. Emma Brooks added 26 digs for KP.

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 1 — Molly Trainor (10 Kills, 8 aces, 4 blocks), Brianna DeLucia (15 assists), and Kathryn Rzepala (7 aces, 15 assists) led the visiting Crusaders (2-0) to the Commonwealth win.

Milton 3, Weymouth 0 — The Wildcats (4-0) stayed undefeated with a win over Weymouth in straight sets. Senior outside hitter Avery Liou registered nine kills, and senior Maureen Lang had 12 service points.

Needham 3, Braintree 2 — Lila Carr delivered 14 kills and Ashley Reyes racked up eight aces for the visiting Rockets in the Bay State Conference win.

Newton South 3, Westford 2 — Sophomore outside hitter Katherine Crane recorded nine kills for the Grey Ghosts (0-2), but Newton South (2-0) pulled away in the final three sets.

Oliver Ames 3, North Attleborough 0 — Sophomore Maddie Homer starred with 27 service points, 10 digs and 3 aces for host OA (2-0) in the Hockomock win. Senior Caroline Flynn contributed 18 kills, senior Sarah Morley delivered 27 digs and four aces, while junior Hadley Rhodes had 28 assists.