Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Garrett Richards sparkles

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated March 12, 2021, 46 minutes ago
Garrett Richards went four strong innings Friday.
Garrett Richards went four strong innings Friday.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Score: Red Sox 8, Rays 2.

Record: 6-5

Breakdown: Starter Garrett Richards turned in his best spring outing, allowing one hit over four shutout innings while walking three and striking out seven. Christian Arroyo, Jonathan Araúz, and Michael Chavis — competing for an infield reserve role — hit two-out homers with runners on base to supply the offense.

Next: The Sox host the Braves in Fort Myers Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Lefty Martín Pérez will start against Atlanta righthander Ian Anderson. The game will be on NESN Plus and WEEI-AM 850.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.

