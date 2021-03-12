Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Garrett Richards sparkles

Breakdown : Starter Garrett Richards turned in his best spring outing, allowing one hit over four shutout innings while walking three and striking out seven. Christian Arroyo, Jonathan Araúz, and Michael Chavis — competing for an infield reserve role — hit two-out homers with runners on base to supply the offense.

Next: The Sox host the Braves in Fort Myers Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Lefty Martín Pérez will start against Atlanta righthander Ian Anderson. The game will be on NESN Plus and WEEI-AM 850.

