Kentucky men upset in SEC tourney, to miss NCAA

Iverson Molinar scored 8 of his 21 points in the final 3:07 to erase a 5-point deficit and Mississippi State held off Kentucky, 74-73, in the second round of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky (9-16) will not play in the NCAA Tournament, along with Duke — marking the first time both programs missed it in the same year since 1976 … Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown (11-12), and the eighth-seeded Hoyas upset top-seeded Villanova, 72-71, to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals in at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Wildcats (16-6), playing without injured star Collin Gillespie , had won three straight Big East Tournament titles … Tishara Morehouse scored 28 points, Kierstan Bell had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team won its 23rd straight, cruising past No. 9 seed Jacksonville, 87-62, in the quarterfinals of Atlantic Sun Conference tournament in Kennesaw, Ga. … The Bentley University men’s hockey team will not continue in the Atlantic Hockey tournament because of new on-campus restrictions put in place to protect students, faculty and staff after an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

NBA

Advertisement

Celtics in Olympic team pool

Celtics Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker are among the 57 players who are part of a pool to fill the US Olympic team for this summer’s rescheduled Toyko Games. There will be no tryouts. USA Basketball will pare the list to a 12-person Olympic team by early summer. The decisions will be made by a selection committee and based in part on player availability and health. Training camp will start with player arrivals in Las Vegas on July 2 while the NBA playoffs are ongoing, and the Olympics start July 23. That’s just one day after the potential date of Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart, who was among the 44 players in the original pool last year, did not make the list largely because he has battled injuries much of this season. Former Celtic Gordon Hayward also made the cut … New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick underwent a non-surgical procedure to relieve inflammation and soreness in his right heel and will be out of the lineup for at least a week … Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship, beating the Delaware Blue Coats, 97-78, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Advertisement

Baseball

Yankees’ Severino throws after surgery

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has thrown off a mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 27-year-old righthander threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session Tuesday. Severino is expected to be ready for a major league return this summer. A two-time All-Star, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract … AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was among eight players whose contracts were unilaterally renewed by their team before Thursday’s deadline for all players on 40-man rosters to have deals for the 2021 season. The eight renewals were among the fewest in one year.

Advertisement

Olympics

IOC to cover costs of athletes’ vaccines

In what amounts to a public relations coup for China and a solution to a problem for the International Olympic Committee, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that China agreed to provide coronavirus vaccines for any participant requiring one before this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and next year’s Beijing Winter Games. Bach said the Olympic committee would cover the cost of the vaccines for any Olympic and Paralympic competitors who need them, and that distribution would take place through existing international agencies.

Tennis

Federer’s return ends in loss in Qatar Open

Roger Federer failed to convert a match point before losing, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarterfinals in Doha, his second match back on tour after a 13-month injury layoff because of knee surgery. Basilashvili saved a match point at 5-4 in the deciding set and then broke Federer’s serve in the next game. It was a second straight grueling three-setter for Federer after his win Wednesday over Dan Evans took nearly 2½ hours.

Jones interim coach at Kansas

Emmett Jones was picked as the interim football coach at Kansas as the beleaguered school searches for a new athletic director and head football coach following a scandal-plagued week. The mess at Kansas began last week with the release of two reviews by LSU conducted by separate law firms into coach Les Miles, who had been accused by two women of making sexual advances during his tenure leading the Tigers. Miles was placed on administrative leave before agreeing to a buyout of his contract Monday night.

Miscellany

Pearl, leading sports producer, dies

Mike Pearl, a leading sports producer who shaped CBS’s “The NFL Today” into a must-see pregame show in the 1970s and gave the garrulous, opinionated former player Charles Barkley a forum on TNT’s NBA studio show in the early 2000s, died March 1 at his home in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. He was 77. The cause was heart disease, said his brother, Bob, his only immediate survivor … Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. Mississippi is the first state this year to enact such a ban, after a federal court blocked an Idaho law last year. Mississippi’s Senate Bill 2536 is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible … An amateur jockey from Ireland was suspended for one year after admitting he sat on a dead horse in a 2016 incident caught on video. Robert James, a winner at the Cheltenham Festival last year, showed “extremely poor judgement” and damaged the sport’s reputation, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said in its decision. The last eight months of his one-year ban were suspended.

Advertisement



