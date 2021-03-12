Kyrie Irving takes over with 40 points as Nets hold off Celtics, and other observations

Jayson Tatum had 31 points to lead the Celtics, but fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown made just 5 of 23 shots and scored 13 points. Marcus Smart returned after nearly a six-week absence because of a calf strain and scored 19 points. The Nets were without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who remains out with a hamstring injury, as well as newly signed forward Blake Griffin.

The Celtics regrouped rather well after Kyrie Irving’s decision to leave the team and sign with the Nets two years ago, but all along they were aware what they had lost. On Thursday night, the All-Star provided another reminder, as he erupted for 40 points to lead Brooklyn to a 121-109 win at Brooklyn, N.Y.

Advertisement

The Celtics led by as many as 11 points in the first half and 5 in the third quarter. But the Nets took an 88-86 lead to the fourth and former Celtic Jeff Green helped extend it by drawing a foul on a ferocious dunk attempt before drilling a 3 from the right corner with 8:56 left that made it 100-90.

The Celtics clawed back behind Tatum, who drilled a 3-pointer, a short jumper and a tough reverse layup to help Boston pull within 108-106 with 4:17 left. But James Harden answered with a layup before Irving drilled a deep 3 from the right arc that made it 113-106 with 3:12 left. Irving then closed Boston out with another 3-pointer and a driving layup.

Observations from the game:

▪ Smart returned after missing nearly six weeks with a calf strain. Coach Brad Stevens said his playing time would be limited to about 20 minutes, so Smart came off the bench and closed out each of the first three quarters. He appeared to be moving well at both ends and provided a lift on offense, scoring 15 points over his first 16 minutes.

Advertisement

▪ Kemba Walker had a nice start for Boston, hitting four of his first five shots while Tatum and Brown scuffled a bit. That helped the Celtics to an early 11-point lead. But the Nets clawed back behind the hot shooting of Landry Shamet, who drilled his first four 3-pointers.

▪ In the second quarter James Harden lined up for a jump-ball against Celtics big man Robert Williams and spent several moments directing his teammates into proper positions before the jump, an unusual show of confidence when going against a player who is 4 inches taller and is also one of the game’s most explosive leapers. But Harden is a crafty veteran and he stole the tip, which was really his only hope in a matchup like this. Basically, Harden squats low to the ground and then jumps and tips the ball before it reaches its apex. It’s something of an illusion, but it tends to work.

▪ The Celtics are still without second-year wing Romeo Langford, who is out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but they were just about at full strength. So it was no surprise that players such as Semi Ojeleye, Aaron Nesmith and Javonte Green did not play. The rotation will be tightened even more when Smart’s minutes restriction is lifted.

▪ It was a tough first half for Brown in his first game since making his first All-Star Game appearance Sunday. He was 1 for 9 from the field, 0 for 3 on 3-pointers and 0 for 1 from the foul line. He did register four steals and three assists, however, and started to find his groove with a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers.

Advertisement

▪ The Celtics’ transition defense had some nice moments in the opening half. Walker hustled back to block an Irving layup in the opening quarter, and in the second quarter he did well to stay vertical and slow down a two-for-one attempt at the rim before Jeff Teague swooped in and swatted Shamet’s layup.

▪ Walker’s reputation as one of the NBA’s nicer players precedes him, and maybe that equity helped him avoid getting a technical foul for his air-punch — by rule, an automatic tech — after he was upset for being called for a blocking foul against Harden.

▪ The Celtics let the clock run down in the final minute of the second quarter to keep the Nets from getting a two-for-one opportunity. But after Daniel Theis hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, Boston let the Harden watch the ball roll all the way across midcourt before he picked it up, and the Celtics fouled DeAndre Jordan with 30 seconds left, setting up the two-for-one anyway. Then Brooklyn’s Joe Harris hit a runner just before the buzzer, making the Celtics pay for the gaffe.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.