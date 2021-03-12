MASCAC will make a return to competition with a spring season

“The MASCAC continues to meet regularly with the presidents, athletic directors, athletic trainers and other essential staff as we bring our student-athletes back to the playing field, safely, while adhering to all state, federal and NCAA guidelines,” MASCAC commissioner Angela Baumann said in a statement.

The decision — approved unanimously by the eight MASCAC presidents — allows for competition in baseball, men’s golf, women’s lacrosse, softball, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.

The Massachusetts State Athletic Conference is returning to competition, announcing Friday it will hold a spring sports season over a year after playing its last athletic event.

“It is our intention to have these athletic events as long as the conditions allow us to move forward safely.”

The MASCAC said it will continue to monitor practices and competition to ensure safety, and implement COVID-19 testing and tracing protocols. The league has approved a conference schedule in which schools will play the same opponent each week in baseball, softball, and women’s lacrosse, while men’s golf and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field will partake in a championship tournament.

Member school’s may also schedule non-conference contests, but are prohibited from traveling out-of-state to do so. Spectators will not be allowed to attend any contests.

The MASCAC has eight member schools: Bridgewater State, Fitchburg State, Framingham State, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Salem State, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Westfield State, and Worcester State.

“The presidents are excited to move forward with plans for spring sports competition,” said Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts president James Birge. “As we plan for spring sports competition, we will continue to fine-tune protocols to ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus communities,”