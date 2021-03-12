MIAA approves sectional tournaments for spring high school sports

Executive director Bill Gaine told the board the MIAA had received about 100 letters and other forms of communication in support of a full state tournament. Friday’s meeting opened with impassioned words from Needham boys’ volleyball coach Dave Powell and senior captain Owen Fanning urging the board to consider giving teams and athletes the opportunity to play the season all the way through the state championship round.

During a virtual meeting Friday afternoon, the MIAA’s board of directors voted 18-0 to approve holding sectional tournaments this spring. The board also left open the possibility that the postseason could be expanded to include traditional state tournaments for sectional champions.

After missing an entire season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, spring high school sports teams and athletes across Massachusetts will have the opportunity to participate in MIAA-sponsored postseason tournaments this year.

After nearly an hour of discussion, the board agreed to develop a survey asking schools their interest/willingness to play in a state tournament; thoughts on the start and end date for the spring season; and if the start of the spring season should overlap with the end of the Fall II season.

Schools will have a window of about 48 hours to respond to the survey, and the board has scheduled another meeting for next Wednesday to vote on whether to expand the sectional tournament to include two more rounds for state semifinals and finals.

The board also approved all modifications for baseball, track and field, unified track and field, softball, and tennis.

Modifications for boys’ and girls’ lacrosse generated some debate over the COVID-19 Task Force’s recommendation to allow for up to 45 players and six coaches on game-day rosters, but both sports were approved by 18-1 votes.

Rugby modifications passed by a 16-2-1 vote, with most of the debate centering on whether to recommend seven-player games instead of “modified 15s.” Duxbury athletic director Thom Holdgate, co-chair of the task force, said there was some concern from schools about being able to field teams with as many as 15 players.

Wrestling continues to be a possibility for competition during the spring season, but Holdgate told the board the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is waiting to see a couple of weeks of football — which starts across the state Friday — before proceeding.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.