Needham boys’ volleyball coach Dave Powell and senior captain Owen Fanning state their case for a full spring tournament

So the pair went to work, chatting up with coaches and student-athletes advocating for a full state tournament.

Needham boys’ volleyball coach Dave Powell, along with his senior captain, Owen Fanning, believe that athletes across the state, their 2020 spring season cancelled entirely, deserved more.

On Monday, the MIAA’s Tournament Tournament Management Committee recommended that sectional tournaments be held for the spring season, the first association-sponsored postseason since the start of the pandemic last March.

On Friday, eloquently and passionately, the two voiced their opinion to the MIAA’s Board of Directors, who met virtually to decide the fate of the spring tourneys.

Powell opened the Board meeting pushing for the inclusion of state semifinals and finals, saying spring athletes have been hit the hardest by COVID-19. Fanning followed, calling the TMC’s decision to only hold sectional tournament’s “heartbreaking”.

“It didn’t seem like the voice was out there that these kids have lost so much,” said Powell. “Let’s not have the narrative be ‘at least we’re giving them something’, let’s give them everything we can. This movement has been getting a ton of traction and momentum. I think it’s been the biggest student-athlete advocacy the MIAA has ever seen.”

Powell said he has received hundreds of emails in the past week from student-athletes, coaches, and parents who believe the MIAA should conduct a full state tournament, referencing how nearby states New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are proceeding with state tournaments this spring.

Fanning, meanwhile, started an online petition called “Get State Semi-Final and Final Games for Massachusetts Spring Sports Approved”, that, as of Friday night, had 4,672 signatures.

In his speech, Fanning noted he hasn’t played a competitive match for Needham since the spring of 2019, adding that this spring season will mark the only chance many seniors will have to play a varsity sport.

“The 2021 spring season represents for many of us the last opportunity to compete for a title,” said Fanning.

His initiative prompted to the board take notice.

The Board of Directors, unanimously, approved the TMC’s recommendation for sectional tournaments. And this weekend, a survey will be sent to principals of all member schools inquiring about a state tournament. The board will reconvene on Wednesday to vote on a decision.

Powell is urging spring athletes and coaches to speak up to their respective administrations.

“We think this can be done and we owe this to our spring athletes,” said Powell.











