Patriots to re-sign quarterback Cam Newton to one-year deal

The Patriots will re-sign quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, according to a league source.

Newton spent the 2020 season in New England and passed for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns. He also missed a portion of the season after testing positive for COVID-19.

The former NFL MVP had strong games early in the 2020 season, including a stellar performance in a September loss against Seattle, but was wildly inconsistent down the stretch. A bout with COVID and injuries to significant pieces like Julian Edelman, David Andrews, and Rex Burkhead didn’t help. He finished with career lows (as a starter) in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns as the team finished 7-9.