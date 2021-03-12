So you think you could spend the Patriots’ cap space wisely? Here are the moves I’d make as GM

But why let Belichick and Ziegler have all the fun? We created a database of the top 150 free agents and assigned each player a salary cap number, allowing you, me and all of the armchair GMs out there our own chance to rebuild the Patriots.

NFL free agency officially begins on March 17, and the Patriots will be busy. They enter the 2021 offseason with several roster holes to fill, and almost $69 million in salary cap space, third-most in the NFL.

Bill Belichick and his new right-hand man, Dave Ziegler , will be busy over the next few weeks.

First, the parameters: While the Patriots have $69 million in cap space, it will probably be more like $58 million once the Trent Brown and Cam Newton signings become official. And like a real GM, you can’t spend the Patriots’ cap space down to $0. You have to leave about $15 million in space to sign rookies and other players during the season.

Quarterback is still a need, even with Newton coming back. The Patriots also need help at receiver, running back, tight end, linebacker, defensive tackle, edge defender and cornerback.

Here are the free agents I would sign if I were the Patriots’ GM:

Patriots’ own free agents they should re-sign

▪ CB J.C. Jackson (restricted, $5 million): I think the Patriots will look to trade Stephon Gilmore, making it important to keep Jackson in the fold. I’m assuming the Patriots are going to put a first-round restricted-free-agent tender on Jackson, which would guarantee him a salary of about $5 million and would likely ensure he doesn’t get signed by another team.

▪ WR Damiere Byrd ($2 million): He had surprising production in 2020, playing the most snaps of any offensive skill player and setting career highs with 47 catches for 604 yards. He’s got speed to burn and will be cheap, so why not bring him back?

▪ RB James White ($3 million): He will be 29 this year and is coming off a disappointing 2020 season. But with Rex Burkhead also a free agent and coming back from a severe knee injury, the Patriots need a pass-catching running back they can trust. White is cheap and a valuable presence in the locker room.

▪ C David Andrews ($7 million): The center is arguably the most important part of the Patriots’ offensive line, and bringing back Andrews for a couple more years is a must.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy could be an affordable option who has proven to be durable and productive with the Patriots. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ DT Lawrence Guy ($6 million): Has been extremely durable in his four years with the Patriots, and last year was their most consistent defender in the front seven. Fellow defensive tackle Adam Butler is also a free agent, and it is imperative that the Patriots bring back at least one of them. Guy should be cheaper and is better against the run.

▪ CB Jason McCourty ($4 million): He’s a great locker room presence and a depth piece who won’t cost much. With either Gilmore or Jackson potentially not returning, the Patriots need to bring back McCourty to ensure they have enough depth at cornerback.

Cap space left: $36 million. Those six players account for $27 million in cap space.

Free agents the Patriots should sign

▪ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ($12 million): Newton is back in Foxborough, but he would not have been my first choice. The guy I really want is Jimmy Garoppolo. But he’s not a free agent, and the Patriots can only get him if the 49ers make him available. Absent that, of all of the veteran quarterbacks available, I think Fitzpatrick would have been a clear upgrade at quarterback.

Though he’s 38, Fitzpatrick is still in great physical condition, and has arguably played the best football of his career the last couple of years. He was a terrific leader for the Dolphins and a mentor for Tua Tagovailoa, and would be the same in New England. He is Harvard smart and has played for eight different teams, so learning a new offense wouldn’t be too daunting. More than Newton or the other free-agent options, Fitzpatrick would give the Patriots competent quarterback play that would allow them to develop and evaluate other areas of the roster while also competing for the playoffs.

▪ WR Keelan Cole ($6 million): Patriots fans will want a bigger name like, Kenny Golladay or Will Fuller or JuJu Smith-Schuster. But there will be a lot of competition for those players, and it has never been the Patriots’ M.O. to sink big dollars into a wide receiver.

In 2018, Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole made an impression on the Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium, with seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Barry Chin

Cole, though, looks like he would be a nice fit alongside Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Byrd and perhaps another high draft pick. He has good size at 6-1 and 194 pounds. And Cole had solid production for four years in Jacksonville, finishing last year with a career high 55 catches and five touchdowns (plus 642 yards). He had a great game against the Patriots in 2018, catching seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. And Cole, a 2017 undrafted rookie, won’t break the Patriots’ bank.

▪ TE Dan Arnold ($2 million): I don’t think the Patriots are ready to give up on either of last year’s third-round picks, Devin Asiasi or Dalton Keene. And I don’t think the answer is spending big money on Hunter Henry or Jonnu Smith. But I am intrigued by Arnold, an athletic tight end at 6-6, 220 pounds who shouldn’t be too expensive. He finally got an opportunity with the Cardinals last year in his third NFL season, and caught 31 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

Cap space left: $16 million. And we didn’t even splurge. The Patriots really should free up more space with a trade of Gilmore or release of Marcus Cannon, among other moves.

Wait and see

▪ QB Cam Newton ($8 million): I rank Newton as the third-best option behind Garoppolo and Fitzpatrick, with continuity being his best asset. But I’m not sure how much Newton has left in the tank, and his return doesn’t increase the pressure on the Patriots to hit on a QB high in the draft.

▪ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ($15 million): If the Patriots do splurge on a receiver — and it would likely mean creating more cap space with a trade or release of Stephon Gilmore and Marcus Cannon — Smith-Schuster is the guy to get. He has great size and physicality, has been durable and productive, and won’t turn 25 until November.

▪ WR Curtis Samuel ($11 million): He has the versatility the Patriots love – in 2020 Samuel caught 77 passes for 851 yards, carried 41 times for 200 yards and scored five touchdowns. Plus in 2017 and 2018 he was the Panthers’ kickoff returner. But Samuel is probably going to price himself out of the Patriots’ range.

Patriots defensive tackle Deatrich Wise (91) could be another affordable alternative who had good production in 2020, compiling 14 sacks and playing a career high 56 percent of snaps. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ DE Deatrich Wise Jr. ($7 million): Has been a nice depth piece the last four years, playing all but two games, compiling 14 sacks and playing a career high 56 percent of snaps in 2020. I would bring Wise back, but only at the right price.

▪ DT Adam Butler ($6 million): Same for Butler, who has contributed 15 sacks over the last four years. The Patriots would probably like to have Butler back, but he might get some good offers in free agency.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.