Patriots will re-sign special teamer Justin Bethel

The Patriots are bringing back core special teamer Justin Bethel on a three-year, $6 million deal, according to a league source.

Bethel, alongside fellow gunners Matthew Slater and Cody Davis, was essential to New England’s punt coverage last season. He played in all 16 games and was on the field for a team-high 84.1 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps.

Since signing with the Patriots in 2019, Bethel, 30, has been used exclusively on special teams. Earlier in his career, he also contributed as a defensive back.