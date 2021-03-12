A returning Marcus Smart says, ‘We miss that fan interaction’

“We miss that fan interaction,” Smart said. “Being able to go into a crowded arena, you feel that presence when you walk in and the jitters that you get, the excitement that you get from those fans being able to play in front of. And on the back end, we’ve gotten used to not playing with it. It’s tough. It really is. They try to bring in and do as much as they can to replicate things with the fake noise and automated electronic noise and things from the fans, but it’s just not the same.”

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the NBA’s COVID-19 shutdown following Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test prior to a game against the Thunder. The four-month pause was followed by the resumption of play in the Orlando bubble. The current 72-game season has been affected by COVID-related absences and postponements, as well as one other change that Celtics guard Marcus Smart says has been most glaring.

The Celtics have played in front of small crowds on the road several times this year, includingThursday against the Nets. But they have yet to welcome their own fans to TD Garden. That will change March 29, when the Garden will be allowed to host a game at 12 percent of capacity.

Smart to be limited in return

Smart returned to face Brooklyn after missing nearly six weeks with a left calf strain. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that the guard would be limited to about 20-22 minutes and would face a playing time restriction for the next few games.

Second-year wing Romeo Langford, who was cleared to play this week after missing the first half of the season while recovering from wrist surgery, remains out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Stevens said Langford’s latest return date remains unclear.

Trade chatter to come?

Celtics trade talks are expected to intensity as the March 25 trade deadline approaches. Boston has a $28.5 million trade exception as well as two smaller exceptions at its disposal, and it also could make a deal without using any of the three.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge reiterated Thursday he is most likely to use the larger trade exception this summer. But Stevens, for one, is not concerned about potential moves, or their timing.

“I coach the team,” he said. “I think my job is with the guys that are here to help them become the best that they can be and hopefully put them in the best position to succeed individually and collectively. Sometimes that takes time to figure out how that all fits together. Sometimes that takes time for people to impact the way they’re best able to, so that’s my task. My task is to put the puzzle together that is on our roster.”





