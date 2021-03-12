Tell us: How would you rebuild the Patriots?

The Patriots have more than $60 million in cap space and nine picks in April’s NFL draft. A roster rebuild is on the horizon. Major questions remain, including if Cam Newton will indeed start at quarterback in Week 1.
It’s time to play general manager.
We’ve created a free-agency simulator for you to test your hand at building a roster. From a pool of more than 150 players, you can add as many as you want — so long as you stay below the Patriots’ available cap space. You can also make one pick in the 2021 draft. Who are you taking at No. 15?
Advertisement
Play the Patriots free-agency simulator here
Which players would you add? Let us know what your team would look like in the comments, and join the conversation about how the Patriots should approach this offseason.
Read more: So you think you could spend the Patriots’ cap space wisely? Here are the moves I’d make as GM