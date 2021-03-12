Tell us: How would you rebuild the Patriots?

The Patriots have more than $60 million in cap space and nine picks in April’s NFL draft. A roster rebuild is on the horizon. Major questions remain, including if Cam Newton will indeed start at quarterback in Week 1.

It’s time to play general manager.

We’ve created a free-agency simulator for you to test your hand at building a roster. From a pool of more than 150 players, you can add as many as you want — so long as you stay below the Patriots’ available cap space. You can also make one pick in the 2021 draft. Who are you taking at No. 15?