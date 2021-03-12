WEEI hires Andy Gresh as midday co-host

Gresh will go head-to-head with rival sports station 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand Show.” Gresh co-hosted that show with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak from April 2010 through early 2015, when he was let go by the station and replaced by Marc Bertrand.

Dale Arnold, a host at the station for 30 years and Keefe on-air partner since 2016, announced his retirement from radio Thursday . His last show was Friday.

“I’m excited to be back on the radio in Boston,” said Gresh in a statement. “I think people know I’m pretty familiar with this time slot, but It’s time to present something new and fresh, with energy, focus and fun. Rich Keefe and I have always had a cool relationship that I truly believe that will translate through the speakers.”

Gresh is well-known in New England sports media circles, having worked in Providence and Connecticut as well as Boston. He started his career at WPRO in Providence, RI in 1997. He has appeared frequently on Boston sports studio programs, served as an analyst on the Patriots radio network pregame and post-game shows while he was with the Sports Hub, and also has extensive experience as a college football game analyst.

“Andy Gresh has a vast amount of experience covering the Boston sports scene, making him a perfect addition to our midday programming,” said Mark Hannon, regional president, Entercom Boston, in a statement. “We’re excited to team up with Rich Keefe to bring listeners a dynamic midday show that will reflect what sports fans are talking about day in and day out.”

