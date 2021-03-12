CDC offers guidelines for child care programs

“Critically, the updated guidance emphasizes the importance of mask-wearing for all children older than 2 years old and all staff except when eating or sleeping,” Walensky said. She also touted the agency’s recommendations on ventilation strategies and ways to protect communal spaces.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters that prevention strategies — such as wearing masks, staying home when sick, and good hand hygiene — have been proved to curb virus spread in child care centers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance Friday on how child care programs can operate safely during the pandemic, citing scientists’ findings on mask-wearing and other protective steps.

CDC first issued guidance for child care centers last year and has repeatedly updated it throughout the pandemic.

“I hope child care providers will view the guidance as a one-stop shop,” Walensky said.

The CDC chief also said that keeping child care centers open was a priority for public health leaders.

“The services these programs offer are important for working parents and provide a safe, stable and nurturing environment for kids to get them ready for school and develop critical social and emotional skills,” Walensky said.

Washington Post

WHO backs use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

The World Health Organization said Friday that there is no reason to stop using the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, as a growing number of countries in Europe and elsewhere have moved to halt its use over blood clot concerns.

Italy, Romania, and Thailand joined at least eight European nations this week in suspending the injections, either from specific batches or as part of a total freeze, citing the potential adverse events, despite a lack of formal evidence that the shot is unsafe.

A WHO spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, said at a briefing that an advisory committee was investigating reports of individuals falling ill or dying after developing blood clots in the post-vaccination period, but that no causal link had been established.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in more than 70 countries, but the United States is not one of them. And as American officials wait for results from the company’s US trial and then emergency clearance, tens of millions of doses sit idly in American manufacturing facilities — even as other countries beg for access.

The doses’ fate is the subject of an intense debate among White House and federal health officials. Some argue that the administration should let them go abroad where they are desperately needed, while others are not ready to relinquish them.

Washington Post

Italy clamps down ahead of Easter holiday

Italy’s government said Friday that coronavirus restrictions would be severely tightened across much of the country starting Monday and that the entire country would be under lockdown over Easter weekend to beat back surging infections amid a slow vaccine rollout.

The office of Italy’s new prime minister, Mario Draghi, said many of Italy’s regions would have to shut down schools, restaurants, and most shops, and that people would be restricted from leaving their homes except for work, health and emergency reasons from March 15 until at least April 6.

For Easter weekend, April 3-5, which is usually celebrated with large family gatherings, a lockdown will limit people’s movement to one trip a day out of the home.

The measures are among the strongest since last March, when Italy became the first Western country to limit movement and lock down the country to slow the spread of the virus.

Italy surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths this week, with a current death rate of about 300 per day. The country registered over 25,000 new infections and 373 deaths on Thursday.

Some health officials attribute the rise in contagions and death, especially in central and northern Italy, to the now widespread presence of the contagious variants. Its vaccine rollout, as in other European countries, remains slow compared with the United States and Britain. About 7 percent of Italy’s population has been vaccinated, and the majority of those to be inoculated are health care workers, people over 80, and some teachers, army, and police personnel.

New York Times

US joins pledge to make, distribute 1b vaccine doses

The United States, India, Japan, and Australia have pledged to jointly manufacture and distribute up to 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine before the end of next year, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday.

The vaccine would be provided to Southeast Asian nations and potentially elsewhere, Sullivan told reporters. The vaccine would be produced by India, with additional funding provided by the United States and Japan, and distributed with logistical help from Australia, Sullivan said. He did not provide more specifics about the agreement, which came out of the first meeting of President Biden and leaders of the other three nations.

That session earlier Friday was conducted via video because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Sullivan said the leaders had agreed to meet in person before the end of the year. The union of the four democracies is a priority for the Biden administration, which sees the group as a bulwark against aggressive Chinese actions in the region.

Washington Post

Savannah cancels parade but braces for crowds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The South’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled, as is the boozy riverside festival that accompanies it. Regardless, Savannah is preparing for its largest crowds since the yearlong pandemic began — an influx that officials worry could bring a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Irish holiday typically means Savannah’s manicured squares and magnolia-shaded sidewalks are packed with thousands of gaudy green revelers on March 17. But with Georgia still reporting at least 1,000 new COVID-19 infections daily while ranking last in US vaccinations, city officials pulled the plug on this year’s parade — as they did a year ago when the pandemic was starting.

Likewise, Savannah City Hall withheld a permit for the sprawling St. Patrick’s festival that’s typically a magnet for beer-fueled revelry along the city’s riverfront promenade of bars and souvenir shops.

But sidelining Savannah’s largest gatherings hasn’t stopped the party. The city’s top tourism official says hotels in the downtown historic district could be 90 percent full this weekend — the busiest they’ve been in the past year.

Meanwhile, the owner of a new $375 million hotel and nightlife development that covers a quarter mile along the riverfront is promoting a festival that began Friday with live music, a large fountain synchronized to Irish music, and green lights illuminating the complex built from a shuttered power plant.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the planned festivities at the Plant Riverside development are “a slap in the face” to the city’s efforts to curb coronavirus infections by foregoing events that draw big crowds.

“To advertise this huge festival with the intent of drawing people to a particular space in the middle of a pandemic, when we know social distancing and mask wearing is not going to be enforced, is horrible as far as I’m concerned,” Johnson said in an interview.

Associated Press