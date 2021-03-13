‘For the first time, we can see the other side’: The stimulus and spring are coming for restaurants

But the owners and waitstaff at the restaurant felt buoyed by more than just these hopeful indicators. They were thrilled by the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed by President Biden on Thursday and which includes a $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund. This is the first restaurant-specific federal relief package since the pandemic started, and for an industry that has faced remarkable challenges this past year, it is a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel.

Patrons flocked to the patio tables at Chickadee restaurant on Thursday, eager to get outdoors at the first sign of springlike weather. Foot traffic along the walkway outside the Innovation and Design Building on Drydock Avenue was surprisingly brisk during the lunch hour.

“It’s going to be the difference between coming back and just kind of struggling to grow,” said Chickadee’s co-owner, Ted Kilpatrick.

The restaurant used to have a front-of-house staff of 25, but is now working with a skeleton crew of just six. A new Small Business Administration grant program will let Kilpatrick hire back food runners, servers, bartenders, and hosts. “We’ve made it this far,” he said, “and we’re lucky enough that we have. But it’s going to require this boost to really bring people back and finally hire more managers and those support positions back.”

The timing of the stimulus bill, signed a year to the day after the World Health Organization designated the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, was significant to restaurant advocates, who had been petitioning Congress for industry-specific relief since the outset of the crisis. That chorus grew louder after many small business owners struggled to access the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. And even when they did, they quickly learned that the loan process failed to recognize the unique ways that the restaurant industry operates.

Forced shutdowns, limited capacity, curfews, and public health fears have left restaurants scrambling and continuously pivoting over the past 12 months. And that’s if they’ve managed to hang on. The National Restaurant Association tallied that in one year’s time, food-service sales have fallen by $255 billion and 110,000 restaurants have closed across the country. In Massachusetts, 3,400 restaurants have been forced to permanently shut their doors, according to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

Restaurants have long played a broad role in civic life. They’re often neighborhood stalwarts, tapped to support Little League teams, hold charity events and public forums, and host political fund-raisers. But the challenges posed by COVID-19 forced many chefs and owners to become politically active for the first time, advocating for themselves and their industry through lobbying efforts on the state and federal levels.

That led to the creation of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which played an outsized role in lobbying Congress, and the group Mass Restaurants United, which has been leading efforts on behalf of independent restaurants in the state. The MRU called the new federal program “a victory for small businesses and a lifeline for our members.”

“Restaurants, a lot of time we’re kind of rivals and don’t work collectively very well,” said Philip Frattaroli, the owner of Lucia’s in the North End and Winchester; Ducali and Filippo in the North End; and Cunard Tavern in East Boston. “To see the groups come up, and in every neighborhood and community. ... It really was a sleeping giant in terms of us getting together and advocating for the things that we need.”

The resulting restaurant relief fund will be a shot in the arm for the industry, creating a new federal program for restaurant owners with 20 or fewer locations. Operators can apply for tax-free grants of up to $5 million per location, or up to $10 million for multilocation operations. Advocates expect the funds to be distributed in late spring.

The grants will be administered by the SBA, and assistance will be based on revenue loss, payroll costs, and other factors. At least $5 billion in grants will be guaranteed to be distributed to small restaurants that made less than $500,000 in 2019 gross receipts. The money can be used for a wider assortment of expenses than in earlier relief programs, including rent, mortgages, utilities, payroll, food and beverage inventory, and other operational costs.

Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said he hopes the federal grants will be the thing that gets many restaurant owners out of the woods as the state heads toward more widespread vaccination.

Already, he’s seeing positive signs: The return of outdoor dining in Boston was pushed up from April 1 to March 22 by Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Friday, and many of the 500 restaurants in the Commonwealth that chose to “hibernate” and close temporarily are starting to reopen. The news came amid a string of unseasonably warm days, as spring seemed to offer hope.

“For the restaurants who made it this far, getting a second round of PPP and now this, we’re just so close,” Luz said. “For the first time, we can see the other side.”

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.