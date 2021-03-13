2 in custody after 3 pipe bombs found in car in Salem, N.H.

At 5:20 p.m., police stopped a car for expired registration on Pelham Road. . An investigation with the State Police bomb squad uncovered the pipe bombs, according to a statement from Salem police.

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two people after three pipe bombs were discovered inside a car, prompting the evacuation of several local businesses Friday evening in Salem, N.H., police said.

Police evacuated nearby businesses on Northeastern Boulevard “out of an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement.

There were no injuries.

The investigation closed off part of Pelham Road, including Exit 2 off Interstate 93, police said.

It has since reopened, and the investigation is ongoing.

