Bicyclist struck by car, seriously injured, in Jamaica Plain

The crash occurred at 6:49 p.m. in the area of the Arborway and South Street, according to State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan.

A bicyclist was struck by a car and seriously injured Friday evening in Jamaica Plain, according to State Police.

When troopers arrived, emergency crews had already taken the bicyclist to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Sullivan said.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with detectives in their investigation, Sullivan said.

Boston police helped close the Arborway and redirect traffic, the department said.

No further information was available.

