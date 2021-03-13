Boston schools to launch staff COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday

The Boston site’s opening would also come after the state reported 50,612 new administered vaccination doses Saturday. Across Massachusetts, 880,067 people were fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Public Health.

The new site would open as the state approached the one-year anniversary Monday of Governor Charlie Baker’s orders to close schools and restrict much of daily life in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A vaccination clinic for Boston Public Schools staff and contractors is expected to open Sunday, according to the city’s school department, as officials work to inoculate workers amid a statewide push to reopen schools to in-person instruction.

Advertisement

The state also reported Saturday 34 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, along with 1,548 new cases. Those figures brought the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,281. There have been more than 567,000 total cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts.

The Boston school workers clinic, which will be held at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan, will be open Sunday through Thursday for two weeks, and offer about 200 appointments daily, according to the statement. The site will then reopen after three weeks to provide second-dose appointments.

The site will be dedicated to school educators, bus drivers, administrators, and other workers, according to the statement from the school department. School workers can schedule vaccination appointments through an internal BPS website.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, in the statement, said vaccinating educators is a key step in the city’s reopening and recovery from the pandemic.

“As additional students return to our school buildings, we are working to provide our teachers and school staff with as many vaccine access points as we can to further promote the health and safety of our school communities,” Walsh said in the statement.

Baker is moving ahead with plans to resume in-person learning across the state. Elementary school students are due to return to classes April 5, while middle-schoolers are expected to return April 28.

Advertisement

The move has been opposed by the state’s two largest teachers unions, which have repeatedly called for school workers to be vaccinated before returning to buildings with students.

President Biden has prioritized vaccinating educators by the end of the month.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in the statement that offering a vaccination site for school workers is a “profoundly important” moment for the city and its schools.

“As we near the first anniversary of last year’s school closure, the opening of our first clinic to administer vaccines to our workers is a monumental milestone in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cassellius said.

Baker issued his orders to shutter schools, limit restaurants to takeout only, and restrict the size of gatherings during a press conference March 15, 2020.

In Boston, the Mattapan vaccination site is expected to be the first of two locations for Boston Public Schools workers to be inoculated against COVID-19.

The school department is partnering with the Boston Teachers Union to open a second site at the union’s headquarters in Dorchester, the statement said. That vaccination site will open when more doses become available.

“We’re very encouraged by the momentum by which BPS and the City of Boston have made vaccinating our educators a priority now that we are eligible. We look forward to continuing our coordination in setting up as many appointments as possible,” Jessica Tang, the union president, said in the statement.

Advertisement

Students and teachers want to be back in the classroom as soon and as safely as possible, Tang said. The additional access to vaccines “poise[s] us to do this right.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.