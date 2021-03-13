Canceled again, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrated in TV feature

“We’re here on West Broadway in the streets of South Boston, and normally these streets would be filled with nearly a million parade-goers to celebrate Evacuation Day and one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the world,” said Commander of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council Dave Falvey in the segment paying tribute to the history of the parade that aired on NECN Saturday and will air Sunday on NBC Boston.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, but in a tribute to the event aired on television this weekend, organizers said next year will be bigger than ever.

“But unfortunately, the COVID-19 global pandemic has made it impossible for us to get together this year safely,” added Director of Parade Operations Bryan Bishop “But I can tell you that the spirit of this time-honored tradition is alive and well, and Dave and I can assure you that March of 2022 is going to bring the most exciting parade this town has ever seen.”

The 30-minute special, which will reprise on NBC Boston at 5:30 and 11:30 Sunday morning, delves into the history of the parade as well as Evacuation Day, a same-day holiday marking the moment British troops abandoned Boston during the Revolutionary War.

It also features local businesses, speaks to South Boston’s love of the celebration (one speaker calls it “almost better than Christmas), and closes to the sound of bagpipes and drums.

The segment is one of the few markers of the two holidays, which are both on March 17 but are traditionally celebrated on the Sunday nearest that date.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast has not been canceled, although it will take place virtually a week from Sunday with Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley joining the state’s top politicians, including Governor Charles D. Baker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representatives Stephen F. Lynch and Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and state Senate President Karen E. Spilka.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who recently urged residents not to host large St. Patrick’s Day parties, is also expected to attend, although there is a chance that he will be the country’s labor secretary in Biden’s administration by then.

