Chelsea family mourns teen killed in East Boston crash

Not long before the violent crash, in which the car he had fixed up split in half on Route 1A, he talked to his family about joining a laborer’s union, to follow in the footsteps of his father and step-brother, Rene Munguia.

Jonathan Hernandez, 18, was a senior student at Chelsea Opportunity Academy, described by his siblings as so full of life and energy.

Hernandez, a senior at Chelsea Opportunity Academy, viewed a job as a laborer as the “financial vehicle” he needed to one day own his own mechanic’s shop, Munguia said.

“He was obsessed with cars ... there was just no stopping. He knew what he loved,” Munguia said in an interview on Friday. “Unfortunately, he never got a chance to, but he was ready to go pursue his dreams.”

Hernandez, who turned 18 on Feb. 3, was constantly fixing old cars. As soon as he was old enough to work, Hernandez befriended a local mechanic and got a job, said his step-sister, Katerine Betanco. After school, he would head straight to work, returning home around 10 p.m. “covered with grease,” Munguia said.





Jonathan Hernandez (left), is pictured here with his stepmom Sonia and his dad Jorge Hernandez. Katerine Betanco

The night of the crash, Hernandez was driving one of the cars he had fixed up. Munguia received a call from Hernandez’s mom that he had been taken to the hospital after getting in a car accident. The family did not know which hospital he was in. Munguia said he called seven hospitals and the police department, to no avail.

Then Munguia scrolled through Facebook, looking for more information. One of the first posts he saw showed a car split in half. “It didn’t look like his car, but I knew it was his car, and it said the driver’s dead,” he said. “I just didn’t know what to do.”

Munguia called his friend for advice on how to break the news to Hernandez’s parents. He called Jonathan’s mom, who told him there four people involved in the crash. They did not yet know for sure if Jonathan was dead, he said.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Hernandez’s mother received a call, asking her to identify Hernandez’s body, Munguia said.

Hernandez was “very close” with the other passenger in the car, a 16-year-old girl, according to Munguia. She was seriously injured, but expected to survive, authorities said.

The day before, the two had texted about a car Hernandez posted about on his Snapchat story. “I was like, ‘Haha, I’ve never seen a lawnmower go so fast.’ That was the last conversation I had with him,” Munguia said.

Betanco described Hernandez as full of energy. “He made friends everywhere he went and made everybody feel comfortable,” she said.

When Hernandez walked into a room, everybody would turn to look, Munguia added.

One of their favorite memories was a trip to Six Flags amusement park. An eight-year-old Hernandez asked ’When our parents get married one day, does that mean that you guys are going to be my older brother and older sister?’” They told him “Yes,” and Hernandez shouted, “I can’t wait!”

Hernandez’s family is still making funeral arrangements. A GoFundMe started by their younger sister to pay for the funeral has raised over $10,000 as of late Friday night

They have been heartened by the support of the community. Car enthusiasts around Chelsea have held candlelight vigils for him, Munguia said.

Chelsea Public Schools mourned Hernandez’s death in a letter sent to the school community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonathan’s family,” Superintendent Almi G. Abeyta wrote.

Counseling was available Friday at the athletic field at Chelsea High, which Hernandez attended before transferring to the academy. Support will also be made available to students and staff virtually, the school district said.

Munguia said Hernandez’s tragic death has taught him a valuable lesson.

“Tell your siblings that you love them . . . You just never know,” he said. “And I definitely wish I had told him I loved him more.”

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.