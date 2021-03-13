Lawrence to hold vigil for lives lost to COVID-19

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and some local and state officials will gather in Campagnone Common Saturday morning for a vigil ceremony honoring the city’s residents lost to COVID-19.

Marking one year since the country went into lockdown, the socially-distanced event will take place outside at 10:30 a.m. near the park’s empty chair memorial, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

As of Thursday, 234 residents have died from the coronavirus, compared to 144 deaths recorded when the memorial was completed, the statement said.