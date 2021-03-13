Lawrence to hold vigil for lives lost to COVID-19

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and some local and state officials will gather in Campagnone Common Saturday morning for a vigil ceremony honoring the city’s residents lost to COVID-19.
Marking one year since the country went into lockdown, the socially-distanced event will take place outside at 10:30 a.m. near the park’s empty chair memorial, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
As of Thursday, 234 residents have died from the coronavirus, compared to 144 deaths recorded when the memorial was completed, the statement said.
The city has been adding chairs in memory of each new life lost , according to Sheila Ramirez, the mayor’s spokesperson.
“With much regret, we have lost a large part of our community. My heart goes out to the family members that have lost loved ones due to the pandemic,” Vasquez said in the statement. “We hope to honor them on Saturday and show that they have not been forgotten.”
The vigil is expected to last 30 minutes to an hour. Members of the state legislature and the city council have been invited and given the option to speak, Ramirez said.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.