More than 6,000 customers were without power overnight as wind sweeps through the state

But by 9 a.m., only 528 customers remained without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency .

By midnight, 6,542 customers had lost power as the blustery winds made their way across the state, with areas like Hampden County seeing gusts as high as 64 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

A wind advisory warning of gusts from 45 to 55 miles per hour from the eastern peaks of the Berkshires through the rest of the state ended at 7 a.m. Saturday. On average, areas across the state saw 45 to 50 miles per hour gusts, according to the weather service.

Advertisement

However, sections of New Hampshire and Maine were still set to see gusts up to 45 miles per hour until about 10 a.m., according to a wind advisory from the weather service in Grey, Maine.

Most of Massachusetts, parts of Connecticut, and all of Rhode Island are under a red flag warning for critical fire conditions until 5 p.m. due to wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour and dry weather, the weather service said.

“Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish,” the weather service said.

Globe Correspondent Matt Berg contributed to this report.





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.