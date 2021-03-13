New England news in brief

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm house fire at 41 Clarkwood St. in Mattapan Saturday morning, a fire official said. When crews arrived shortly after 8 a.m., heavy fire had already broken through the rear of the two-family home, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman. High winds and downed power lines contributed to harsh conditions, but the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, he said. The home had working smoke detectors and five residents got out safely, he said. The fire, which burned through the home’s rear porches, also caused damage to a neighboring house, Alkins said. Damages are estimated at $200,000. The cause remains under investigation.

Outdoor dining in North End to start April 1

Good weather prompted the city to move up the opening date for outdoor dining to March 22, but diners will have to wait a little longer to eat and drink along the streets of the North End. Bars and restaurants in the historic neighborhood won’t be able to open until April 1, the original start date for outdoor dining, according to a licensing board official. “Given the number and density of restaurants and the impacts to residents, the final plan for outdoor dining in the North End will begin on April 1,” said Lesley Hawkins, the board’s executive secretary. Outdoor dining in the historic neighborhood got off to a bumpy start last spring, with residents complaining about crowded sidewalks, loud music, and other disturbances. The licensing board held a hearing to address the issues and warned restaurants and bars to follow social distancing and other public health requirements. The city’s outdoor dining season is expected to run until Dec. 1, according to the statement. All restaurants looking to offer outdoor seating must apply for a license through the city’s website.

Marathon director to help Braille fund-raiser

The National Braille Press is launching a new fund-raiser this weekend with the help of the Boston Marathon’s race director. Dave McGillivray, who has managed the marathon since 1980, is the featured speaker Sunday evening at the virtual kickoff event for the Braille Across America 2021 Run/Walk/Bike Challenge to benefit the Boston-based nonprofit. The challenge begins Wednesday and ends on April 19, Patriots Day in Massachusetts and the traditional date of the Boston Marathon. This year’s marathon has been postponed to Oct. 11 due to the pandemic. Participants in the challenge are asked to complete the distance of a marathon over the course of a month. Participants will log enough miles to virtually run, walk, or bike coast-to-coast, or 2,620 miles. Funds raised will be used to bolster braille literacy programs for blind children and adults. Attendees will also hear from Terri Rupp, a blind runner from Las Vegas, on why braille and running are important to her, and Lisamaria Martinez, of Union City, Calif., who is also blind, and will speak about her participation in Braille Across America when she will be walking 2.62 miles per day with her children. (AP)





HART’S LOCATION, N.H.

Hikers warned about winter conditions

New Hampshire authorities are reminding hikers that winter conditions are likely to persist in the mountains for several weeks. Fish and Game officers on Friday helped a Manchester woman who was hiking alone on Mount Webster. Officials say the woman ended up off the trail and in deep snow. She called 911, and with assistance given by phone was able to find the trail again and return to safety. Officials say the incident is a good reminder that hikers should be equipped with micro-spikes, snowshoes, and extra layers, as well as a map, compass, and GPS unit. (AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Mother killed toddler, then herself, police say

Mercedes Tremblay, 25, killed her 2-year-old son, Mason, by putting him in a closet and barricading the door before taking her life by shooting herself in the head, officials said last week. The deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement last week. Their bodies were found on Dec. 14 inside an apartment at 1345 Bodwell Road. The investigation is ongoing.







