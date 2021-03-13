New life for a rambling, 125-year-old hardscrabble hardware store

There are snow shovels just outside the front door next to a small parade of forest-green wheelbarrows here at the corner of Water and Main streets.

BARTON, Vt. — It’s a rambling old place, a beloved five-story, pale-blue clapboard building with icicles hanging from one roof and an old weathervane at the peak of another that sits just above a sign that reads: “Est. 1896.”

Walk the wooden floors and you’ll find something else that can be scarce at those big-box stores with massive parking lots, fluorescent lighting, and homogenized concrete aisles:

Neighbors. Longtime friends. And smiling clerks at E.M. Brown & Son Inc. who know something that I do not: the difference between a flange bolt and a cap screw.

Art LaPlante (left) and Mark Royer outside the E.M. Brown & Son, Inc. hardware in Barton, VT. The business started as a general feed store for the area's many farmers, but has evolved. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“Practically everything that you would want is here,’' said Deborah Richards, 74, who lives eight miles away in Westmore. “If they don’t have it, they’ll get it for you. I wanted to make a bookshelf. They found the wood, cut it to size. “I said, ‘How much?’ And Art said, ‘Take my wife to lunch.’ ’'

Art is Art LaPlante, 53, who with his partner, Mark Royer, 50, are the proprietors of E.M. Brown & Son Inc., which is marking its 125th anniversary this year.

It’s a milepost of longevity.

And it’s a testament to customer loyalty earned across generations of people who have come to rely on the rambling old place for paint and for patience.

“Without them, I wouldn’t have rebuilt my house,’' 81-year-old Roy Gero, who lives just up the road, told me the other afternoon. “They’re friends. And they’re local.’'

Friends. Local. Art LaPlante and Mark Royer may as well have that stamped on their business cards because that’s precisely the way they describe their professional plan, their approach to working beside one another after they first met 20 years ago.

LaPlante managed a hardware store a tad north of here. Royer, who owned a small gourmet specialty food business, was a customer at Art’s place.

When Barton’s hardware store came up for sale in 2007, they decided their skills complemented one another. LaPlante knew what makes hardware stores tick. Royer could run a business and he knew his way around payables and receivables.

“We always felt where one of us has a weakness, the other has a strength,’’' LaPlante told me as we talked over a wooden table upstairs from the cash registers. “We felt we could lean on each other.’’

So they have.

They’ve adjusted along the way. Their grain is now stored across the street so when a tractor-trailer pulls in to unload, it doesn’t affect the flow of customers to their store.

“Being a hardware store in a small town you become a major hub,’' LaPlante said. “I always tell people, ‘Listen. You really need to listen. No matter who you are or where you’re from you need to become one of them.’ ’'

LaPlante (left) helped customer Ted Young find several items in the sprawling store. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

That has been the easy part for LaPlante and Royer. They’re working 50- to 80-hour workweeks.

“It seems like you’re always doing it,’' LaPlante said. “If you’ve got a day when you’re not here, you’re driving somewhere and you’re thinking about it. It’s basically seven days a week even though we’re closed on Sundays.’'

They have each other’s backs. And are there for each other when a delivery truck arrives at 5 a.m. or long after the sun sets.

“We’re right in the middle of it,’' LaPlante said. “We’re not golfers. We don’t get those trucks at 5 a.m. or at 5 p.m. and look at our guys and say, ‘OK, you got that right?’ And then leave. We’re the ones. You are married to it.’'

They are married to their jobs. And to their families. They each have three children of similar ages: a teenager and two twentysomethings. They have similar work schedules, too, logging long hours together.

Along the way, they’ve collected a loyal customer base and a catalog of stories that testify to a colorful life behind the counter in the heart of Barton.

With the big-box stores, and the Walmarts of the world pressing in, they know they need more than nostalgia — that Norman Rockwell image of the kindly shopkeeper — to survive in the 21st century marketplace.

“We tell our staff that no matter how big a smile a customer has when they walk in the door, it’s important that they leave with a bigger smile,’' Royer said.

They are collecting memories from their customers — favorite stories shared over the years — and are placing it on the counter so those special moments become a sort of community glue.

Those tales of this place stretch back more than a century now. It’s part of its secret sauce.

An old wall had been papered with advertising posters at the store. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Stories like the customer who came in to recall his days as a kid, when he and his buddies would run around the hardware store at night after closing time.

“He said, ‘Well, there was a place down back where you could pop the window out and come in and a whole group of us would run around and play tag,’ ’' LaPlante said, retelling the tale. “He said, ‘Nobody ever knew we were in here. Nobody ever broke anything. Nobody ever stole anything. We just played tag.’ ’'

Sweet memories of a simpler time.

And then there was the time when a large man in bib overalls walked in.

“He was 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9. Just a big guy,’' LaPlante said. “And I said, ‘Can I help you, sir?’ And he said, ‘Nope. All set. Just checking my weight.’ ’'

And then the man, who clearly remembered his way around, walked over to the store’s large scale, used to weigh grain and other bulk products. As he stood on the industrial scale its measuring hand whipped around.

“It came around on that scale to around 8 o’clock so I’m guessing it was like 320 or a little more. I remember he would come in later and he’d wave and I knew right where he was going. Right to the scale.

“A lot of times it’s mothers in with multiple children and they go to that scale and the whole family will get on that scale. And the mother will say, ‘When I was little, my parents would bring me to this place.’ ’’

LaPlante walks back to the store from the partners' feed storage office. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

That’s an anecdote any smart retailer would relish.

“We’ve always talked about: ‘Market that. Market that.’ And we do,’' LaPlante said.

It means remembering names. Honoring special events. Taking that extra step even after the close of business.

“We’re at a funeral or we’re at a wake. LaPlante told me. “We get invited to an anniversary party. A lot of that stuff comes with being business owners in this community. We looked at all those things and we said, ‘Boy, this community relies on us.’ ’'

And, even now, they’re looking ahead to the next owner. The next caretaker of something special.

So the heart of a small town doesn’t go the way of the buggy whip.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.