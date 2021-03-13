North End outdoor dining to begin April 1, despite earlier start for other Boston restaurants

Boston restaurants can offer outdoor dining starting March 22, but diners will have to wait a little longer to eat and drink along the streets of the North End.

North End restaurants will be able to offer outdoor seating beginning on April 1, said Lesley Delaney Hawkins, Boston’s Licensing Board executive secretary.

“Given the number and density of restaurants and the impacts to residents, the final plan for outdoor dining in the North End will begin on April 1,” Hawkins said.