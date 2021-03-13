Scammer impersonating Hingham police chief steals $17,000 from couple

A Hingham couple lost $17,000 to a phone scammer impersonating the town’s police chief, according to a statement from the police department Friday.

After altering the caller ID to match the Hingham police business number, the scammer explained that the couple’s identity and personal information had been compromised, the statement said.

The couple, ages 62 and 57, was directed to purchase gift cards to save their bank account money from being stolen. They purchased all the gift cards from two Target stores and read out the codes over a series of nine calls, the statement said.