Two firefighters injured while battling 2-alarm Mattapan fire

Crews arrived at 41 Clarkwood St. shortly after 8 a.m., Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins said. Heavy flames had broken out in the rear of the multifamily home before spreading into each of its two-and-a-half stories.

A two-alarm blaze tore through a Mattapan home and left two firefighters with minor injuries Saturday morning, Boston firefighters said.

Firefighters knocked down the worst of the flames within 30 minutes of arriving at the scene, Alkins said.

All five residents home at the time safely evacuated the building, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Crews faced issues with wind and live power lines that were down while fighting the flames, which burned through the building’s rear porches and caused more than $200,000 in damage, firefighters tweeted.

Alkins said the fire also damaged the outside of a neighboring home.

“Some of the vinyl siding at 35 Clarkwood melted because it was so intense,” Alkins said.

According to city assessing data, the two-family home at 41 Clarkwood St. was built in 1905 and is valued at $591,100, including the land.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.