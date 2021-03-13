Mass. reports 34 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,548 new cases, 50,612 new vaccinations Saturday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 87.2 percent of the 2,829,420 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Friday, when 63,372 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 50,612 to 2,467,392, state officials reported Saturday.

The total shots administered included 1,587,325 first shots and 825,157 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 54,910 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The department, in a separate report, reported 1,548 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 567,108. The department also reported 34 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,281.

The DPH said 26,001 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 643 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 105,498 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 17.3 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,178 people, bringing that total to 597,460.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.73 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.