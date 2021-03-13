To reconfigure streets, think of South End’s overlapping needs

The subhead of consultant Jonathan Berk’s March 7 Ideas story (“Streets that put people first”) reads, “Cities around the world are reconfiguring their streets to support local communities and economies.” This is the premise of the piece. Berk envisions Barcelona’s superblocks zones overlaid on Boston’s South End street grid while channeling more vehicular traffic onto Washington and Tremont streets and Columbus Avenue.

We can’t have smart streets and dumb streets and expect to have an improved neighborhood. Complete street design is a matter not of putting people first, or cars or buses or bicycles first, but rather of making streets work well given the separate and overlapping needs.