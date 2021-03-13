After two lost years, Corey Kluber returning to form for Yankees

On Saturday, Kluber hit two batters, threw a wild pitch, and allowed a third-inning solo homer to Troy Stokes Jr . He struck out two in an outing when the Pirates went down in order just once.

Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner with his third team in three years. He has thrown one inning since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker in May 2019, none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26. That injury ended his season after one inning.

Corey Kluber overcame occasional wildness, allowing two runs and four hits over four innings in his second start as New York Yankees beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-5, on Saturday in Tampa.

“Some pitches, probably, could have been located a little better, been a little sharper” Kluber said. “The home run, first pitch, left it a little too much over the plate. Definitely some stuff to work on. Fine tuning location, things like that.”

“I was happy with the way I felt physically,” he said.

The righthander allowed a leadoff double and hit a batter in the first inning but got out of the jam with a double play. After a perfect second, Kluber gave Stokes’s homer and then avoided further damage by working out of a two-on, one-out situation.

Kluber, who turns 35 in April, struck out three over two perfect innings in his other start March 3 against Toronto. He had a live batting practice session five days later.

After losing to the eventual AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in a five-game Division Series last year, the Yankees allowed Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, and J.A. Happ to become free agents. They signed Kluber to an $11 million, one-year contract and acquired Jameson Taillon from Pittsburgh for four prospects.

“Looks like himself,” Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu said, “Ball’s moving all over the place.”

Belt back after bouts with COVID, mono

Brandon Belt got hit with quite a double whammy that derailed his offseason.

First, in January, he contracted the coronavirus. Then, he immediately became ill again with mononucleosis.

Gradually regaining his strength and stamina at last, the San Francisco Giants first baseman acknowledges he isn’t sure he will be ready for Opening Day. That had been the hope after he worked back from surgery on his right heel in October to remove a bone spur.

The mono zapped him so much the 32-year-old Belt was forced him to stay in bed for a week.

“All of this going on here in the past couple months, I was pretty concerned with how the heel was going to rehab as well, but honestly it’s been going great,” Belt said Saturday before the Giants played Cleveland in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“It’s still been loosening up. It feels great, it feels so much better compared to last year. Now it’s just a matter of getting the strength back in my foot and just doing day-to-day activities so that I can build the strength and stamina up in my foot to be able to go a whole game. I don’t think I’m too far away.”

Belt said he didn’t deal with any symptoms initially from the bout with COVID-19. After ending his quarantine period, he began to regain his training routine only to deal with feeling “really winded, really lightheaded, really dizzy, and lost all energy after about 10 minutes of working out.”

“I had to deal with that for about three or four weeks and right at the end of that three to four weeks is when I got mono,” Belt said. “All that kind of came together and I got hit pretty hard.”

Belt has begun hitting batting practice and would like to build on a solid year during the shortened 60-game 2020 season, when he batted .309 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs playing 51 games. The timing on his swing is getting better each day but still a little off as is typical at the start of spring training — and his body is still sore.

Of course he hopes to play in games soon — but also realistic it might take a while to find his healthiest form again.

“I’m still kind of in the same situation. I don’t know if I’ll make it to opening day but I’m going to try my hardest to get there,” he said, “and if I’m a couple weeks late then that’s just what it has to be.”

Rockies’ Oberg feeling a good kind of sore

Scott Oberg’s arm was just the right amount of sore the day after his first spring training game.

Even a good kind of sore, the Colorado Rockies righthanded reliever explained Saturday morning on the heels of his 17-pitch, four-batter outing against San Francisco. Most definitely the sort of sore that he views as a step in the right direction.

Oberg’s steadily working his way back to the mound after missing all of the 2020 pandemic-shortened season due to a blood clot — the third time over his career the issue has surfaced. Oberg underwent thoracic outlet surgery in September, which he’s optimistic will alleviate the concern.

“It just felt good to be back out there [Friday], to get through the whole rehab process, to go through all the obstacles that I’ve had to undergo the last couple of years,” said Oberg, who remains on track to be part of the bullpen when the Rockies begin the season by hosting the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1. “A big step for me physically and mentally.”

Oberg hasn’t appeared in a big league games since Aug. 16, 2019, against Miami. A few days after the outing, he went on the injured list with axillary artery thrombosis (blood clot) in his right arm.

When baseball returned over the summer, Oberg began the abbreviated season sidelined by a back injury. Soon after, the blood-clot issue in his arm again ended his season.

Oberg went through genetics testing after the first time the clot happened in 2016. That link was ruled out. The consensus seems to be his arm trauma is caused by throwing.

“We talked with the vascular surgeons and it was more like, ‘Hey, there are more things that can be accomplished,’ ” Oberg said. “Hopefully they can get to the root cause of it, which theoretically they think they did.”

He will be monitored closely and undergo routine ultrasounds on his arm — “just to make sure the blood is flowing through the arteries properly,” Oberg said. The ultrasounds may be as often as before each homestand or possibly once a month.

“I worry about all of our players. With Scotty maybe a little bit more based on the history,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Scotty knows when something’s up.”

Each time, though, the symptoms have manifested a little bit different.

“There are a few signs that I had noticed,” said Oberg, who turned 31 on Saturday. “Unfortunately, there’s not too many things that we can do to really catch this ahead of time.”

Oberg looked sharp in his spring debut. His fastball velocity was a little bit down — between 92 and 94 m.p.h. — but his breaking pitches had plenty of bite.

“Overall, his stuff was I thought very good for this time of spring,” Black said.

Oberg believes a few more outings will have him ready for Opening Day despite a later-than-usual start to his throwing program. He didn’t toss as many bullpen sessions out of precaution.

“Just to make sure everything was squared away, everything was good,” said Oberg, a 15th-round pick by Colorado in the 2012 amateur draft who’s appeared in 259 career games with a 3.85 ERA. “My hope, by the end of camp, is to be able to get into a back-to-back situation and feel good on both days and the days leading after it.”

For words of wisdom, he doesn’t have far to go. Daniel Bard, who’s in line to be Colorado’s closer, had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome several years ago.

Oberg’s also communicated with Tampa Bay righthander Chris Archer, who missed all of the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates while recovering from surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.

Like Oberg, Archer appeared in his first spring training game Friday. Oberg sent a congratulatory text after Archer retired all four Boston batters he faced.

“It’s been fun for me to be able to follow his progress, the same way I’m following my own,” Oberg said. “Somebody in the trenches with you, so to speak.”



