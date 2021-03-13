Brad Marchand a game-time decision for Bruins’ Saturday afternoon matchup vs. Rangers

▪ Goalie Tuukka Rask, who left Sunday’s loss to the Devils in some discomfort, has not returned. Rask appears to have an upper body issue. Jaro Halak will make his third start in a row.

▪ The Bruins are waiting to find out whether leading scorer Brad Marchand (12-19–31 in 24 games) will play. The No. 1 left wing, who had three assists against the Rangers on Thursday, was “banged up” in the process, per coach Bruce Cassidy. He did not practice Friday.

▪ With Zach Senyshyn (upper body) out long-term, Chris Wagner is likely to draw back into the lineup as a fourth-line right wing. It’s a shame for Senyshyn, who landed three shots and was involved in several odd-man rushes in his season debut.

▪ Scoring beyond the top line remains an issue, but the Bruins are playing some remarkable defensive hockey, to the point they are on the cusp of tying a franchise record. Only once in the team’s 96-year history have they allowed one goal or fewer in seven consecutive games: from Jan. 15 to Jan. 31, 1929.

In their last six games – in which they are 3-1-2 against the Rangers, Capitals, Devils and Islanders – they have given up one or zero in regulation.

The Bruins have allowed one or fewer in six straight two other times: in 1952 (Nov. 27 to Dec. 10) and 1935 (Dec. 8 to Dec. 19).

▪ They are doing this with a compromised back end. Two of their stoutest defenders, Kevan Miller and Jeremy Lauzon, have missed this entire run. Brandon Carlo was hurt three games in. The current six-pack consists of rookies (Jakub Zboril, Urho Vaakanainen), a waiver claim (Jarred Tinordi) and an improving second-year defender (Connor Clifton), with Charlie McAvoy playing at a Norris Trophy level next to dynamic partner Matt Grzlecyk.

▪ The goaltending has been stellar in this six-game run. Rask stopped 71 of his last 74 shots (.959) before his injury, and Halak, is 83-for-86 (.965).

“What’s going right for us is every guy that comes to the team always steps up and plays really well for this team,” Zboril said. “That’s the main part. We are pretty much set in how we want to play. We want to be aggressive, close quickly in the D-zone, eliminate plays and go from there.”

▪ Coach Bruce Cassidy, set to speak to reporters around 11:40 a.m., reflected Friday on the ins and outs of the forward unit this season. You’re a diehard if you know all the nicknames used here:

“We went into this year probably, we thought – thought – we would be as solid or consistent as we’ve ever been. We had Bergy’s line. We had Krejci, DeBrusk, and Kase we were set to go with. Smitty, who was new, was going to go with Coyle and most likely Ritchie. So we had our top three. We had Kuraly, Bjork, Wagner on the bottom. We were going to see how Freddy or Seny or Kuhly or Studs, whoever would push the bottom guys.

“That went out the window Day 1. We had Pasta recovering from surgery, we weren’t sure on March. Kase gets hurt. DeBrusk gets hurt. Krejci gets hurt. Even Smitty missed the first (two games). Unfortunately you’re back to putting together lines that are best-suited for the moment, and going forward, out of necessity.

“Is what it is. We try to find some chemistry and go from there.”

▪ Is this the start of a Jake DeBrusk hot streak? Back at his natural left wing spot on Thursday and irritated over his play of late, he scored his second goal of the year (first at even strength). DeBrusk hasn’t struck in back-to-back games since going three-for-three from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1, 2020. In his 27-goal sophomore season (2018-19), he had a five in a row during a run of nine goals in 12 games (9-7–12).

▪ Rangers star Artemi Panarin is a game-time decision Saturday. He hasn’t played since Feb. 20, two days before allegations surfaced in his native Russia that he assaulted an 18-year-old woman in 2011. The team backed Panarin, calling the allegations politically motivated.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.