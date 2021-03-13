‘It’s unacceptable’: Bruins stink up the Garden in shutout loss to Rangers

Simply put, the Bruins stunk in their Saturday matinee, a nothing-happening, 4-0 loss to the Rangers. It was the opposite of Thursday’s rout, right down to the score.

It’s a wonder it took him so long.

As another sloppy power play was expiring in the second period, an exasperated Bruce Cassidy picked up a whiteboard and threw it down.

If not for the fine work of netminder Jaroslav Halak (29 saves), the Bruins would have been fishing pucks out of their net all afternoon.

The Bruins (14-7-4) came in with the league’s second-best shot differential (plus-5.1). They were minus-15 Saturday, outshot, 33-18. The latter figure was the second-lowest shot total in Bruce Cassidy’s 286-game tenure behind the bench. A weak attempt in the final minute saved them from the low-water mark (17).

“I don’t think you can put it on one thing,” Cassidy said. “You see a game like that, as a coach, you’re like, are we tired? Or are we out of shape? And then you sort through it.”

He had a lot to watch Saturday night and Sunday, with the caveat they are missing bodies (one of them, Jake DeBrusk, hit the COVID list before the game), and Brad Marchand, a game-time decision, is playing hurt.

“It’s not an easy answer,” Cassidy said. “However you rate those things or stack them up, it’s unacceptable.

“You’re not going to look great every night, but the effort has to be there.”

The Rangers set up a party tent and had a cookout in front of Halak. At the other end, the Bruins registered zero high-danger attempts at 5 on 5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Based on the location and type of their shot attempts, they were expected to score 0.48 goals.

From the top of the lineup — Marchand (two penalties) and Patrice Bergeron (one) spent more time in the box than in the slot — to the bottom, the Bruins were bad.

They had to expect a better effort from the Rangers, who were thoroughly trounced on Thursday, but not like this.

Journeyman backup Keith Kinkaid (18 saves) might have had the easiest shutout of his career. The Rangers were happy to sit on the lead after K’Andre Miller and Chris Kreider made it 2-0 by the six-minute mark of the second period, but Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich doubled the edge, just to be sure. The visitors didn’t need much from returning star Artemi Panarin, who missed the previous two weeks, but he made a nifty cross-ice assist to a wide-open Strome, anyway.

Good: Boston killed all five Ranger power plays. Bad: The Bruins submitted an 0-for-5 effort on their own man-advantage, sparking Cassidy’s whiteboard toss.

Trent Frederic and Rangers pest Brendan Lemieux, who jawed back and forth in warm-ups after Lemieux committed the cardinal sin of crossing the red line, were finally given 10-minute misconducts after they tangled with 1:13 left.

Even that went nowhere.

Matt Porter