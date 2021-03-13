Dak Prescott showed perfect timing in getting massive contract from Cowboys

“The truth is most anything that I’ve ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for, every time,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

But he does have perfect timing and a keen understanding of supply and demand. While scores of NFL players are getting cut due to the $15 million decrease in salary cap, Prescott cashed in with a four-year, $160 million contract this past week with the Cowboys that technically is the second-highest in NFL history, but is far more attractive than the one signed by Patrick Mahomes last year.

Dak Prescott is not the best quarterback in the NFL, nor has he had much postseason success in his five pro seasons.

The yearly payouts for Prescott may make your head explode. His contract comes with a record $66 million signing bonus, and he will make a total of $75 million in 2021. Through Year 2 he will have made $95 million, through Year 3 it’s $126 million, and $160 million for four years. Prescott’s $40 million per year is second to Mahomes’s $45 million, but Prescott will get more bites at the apple. He negotiated for a full no-trade clause and no franchise-tag clause, and will be a free agent again in 2025, when he’s only 31.

Compare that withMahomes’s backloaded deal, which pays him $63.05 million through three years, $141.45 million through five years, and keeps him under contract with the Chiefs until 2032, when he’ll be 36.

The big difference between Prescott and Mahomes, of course, is that Prescott is an unrestricted free agent, while Mahomes signed his deal while he still had two years left on his previous deal.

Prescott was not going to give the Cowboys the Tom Brady treatment. He worked hard to put himself in position to cash in on a big contract, and wasn’t going to squander it.

“This contract shows where this game is going financially, not just in the quarterback position but in all the positions,” Prescott said. “I think I had a responsibility and an obligation to the other quarterbacks and to the other men and even the guys on my team to get this done.”

Even though Prescott has only won one playoff game, and is coming off a horrific ankle injury, he still had all of the leverage over the Cowboys. The Cowboys have invested five years into Prescott, and he’s finally entering his prime. Prescott was having a great 2020 season before he got hurt, leading the NFL with 371 passing yards per game, on pace for nearly 6,000. The Cowboys believe they are Super Bowl contenders, and replacing Prescott would set them way back. And if the Cowboys didn’t give him that big contract, another team would have.

“Certainly Jerry and I have to make tough decisions on how we divide up, if you will, the pie,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “And the right guy has the biggest piece.”

Prescott’s big pay day is the result of impressive patience and consistently betting on himself. A fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott barely made above league minimum his first four seasons, collecting $4 million combined. He was eligible for a new contract after his third season, but didn’t bite on any of the Cowboys’ offers for two years. The sides still couldn’t agree to a new contract last year, and the Cowboys were forced to use the franchise tag for $31.4 million last year, setting in motion this year’s massive deal.

A second franchise tag this year would have cost the Cowboys $37.68 million. A third tag next year would have cost them a whopping $54.24 million. That’s $91.95 million over two years, just based on the franchise tag. In Prescott’s new deal, the Cowboys sweetened the pot even further, giving him $95 million over two years.

It doesn’t matter that Prescott is coming off a major injury, or hasn’t gone far in the playoffs. The Cowboys had to pay that money, or risk starting all over at the most important position.

Jerry Jones knows he overpaid for his quarterback, and knows he should have found a way to get a deal done last year. But the Cowboys locked up Prescott for four years, and that’s the most important thing.

“Anytime I’ve tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard,” Jones said. “Let me tell you one thing: The Cowboys won today. They won today. And I’m excited about this future.”

A look at some of the other top stories from the first unofficial week of free agency:

▪The Buccaneers almost never push cap money into the future, preferring a pay-as-you-go approach to the salary cap that ensures they have good flexibility every year. But an unexpected set of circumstances had them breaking all of their rules for Tom Brady, who is certainly worth it.

Tight on the salary cap because of the pandemic, and needing to re-sign Shaq Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh and others, the Bucs created $19 million in cap space by restructuring Brady’s contract. He’ll still make $25 million this year, but they reduced his salary to the league minimum of $1.075 million, turned $23.925 million into signing bonus, and tacked four more years onto his contract, the final three of which automatically void.

It pushed $4.8 million of dead cap space into 2022 and $14 million into 2023, but was well worth it for the Bucs to try to keep their Super Bowl team intact.

Brady is now under contract through his age 45 season, just as he always said he wanted. But this contract is more of a placeholder, and if Brady wants to play in 2022, the Bucs likely will redo his deal next spring.

▪ The Chiefs’ offensive line was decimated by injury for the Super Bowl, and now is decimated by the salary cap. The cap-strapped Chiefs, who were about $19 million over the salary cap last week, released left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz Thursday, freeing up about $18 million in cap space. They also reportedly won’t re-sign center Austin Reiter in free agency.

The Chiefs have some backup options on the roster in Martinas Rankin, Mike Remmers and Daniel Kilgore, but they face the daunting task of having to rebuild the offensive line without having many resources this year. Mahomes helped the cause on Friday, agreeing to a restructure that freed up $17 million in cap space.

▪ The hottest trend in this year’s NFL: Void years, a tactic popularized by the Eagles and Saints that is now becoming common. It seems a majority of contracts being signed now come with void years, which help spread the salary cap hit into the future.

Had Brady not added three void years to his contract, the Bucs would have had to take a $19 million dead cap hit next year instead of $4.7 million. Even Prescott’s four-year deal comes with two void years that give the Cowboys the ability to restructure his deal in the future.

The salary cap is $15.7 million less than last year, and about $25 million less than it would have been without a pandemic. But this is likely a one-year aberration, as the NFL is set to sign new TV deals that will add billions to the bottom line.

▪ One move that caught my eye was the Texans’ deal to restructure receiver Brandin Cooks, freeing up over $6 million in cap space. Cooks was ripe to be traded again, with $12 million in cap savings and no dead money for a team that is rebuilding and needs the cap space.

But not only did the Texans keep Cooks, they gave him a slight pay raise. They converted $10 million of Cooks’s salary into a signing bonus, and gave him an extra $1 million over the next two years. Cooks’s cap number is now much more reasonable in the $6 million range. With DeAndre Hopkins gone and Will Fuller likely leaving in free agency, the Texans decided that Cooks was one they had to keep.

▪ J.J. Watt was fortunate the Texans released him when they did, and he was smart to take a deal with the Cardinals well before free agency began. He got out in front of the league-wide salary cap purge, and was able to find a good role with the Cardinals and a nice pay day — $28 million for two seasons. There will be a glut of quality free agents on the market, and only so many spots to go around.

QB OPTIONS

Jimmy G. considered better play than Newton

Some NFL GMs think Jimmy Garoppolo is still the best option at quarterback for the Patriots. Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal Friday, but last week I spoke to two former general managers — Mike Tannenbaum of the Jets and Dolphins, and Scot McCloughan of the Seahawks, 49ers and Washington — both of whom said Jimmy Garoppolo is the best option for the Patriots.

The problem, of course, is the 49ers haven’t made Garoppolo available, at least not for now. But the Patriots should still look into trading for Garoppolo, even with Newton under contract. Newton only got $3.5 million guaranteed, which won’t prevent the Patriots from looking at other quarterbacks.

“I’m not beating the wall for [Garoppolo], but he’s better than the alternatives, for damn sure,” said McCloughan, who now is a scouting consultant for several NFL teams. “Best-case scenario is Jimmy helps us this year. Worst-case scenario, he’s Alex Smith, which is a great No. 2, a great teammate that’s not going to pout or call coaches out in the meeting. You need those guys.”

McCloughan compared Garoppolo with Matt Hasselbeck, who went to three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl in 10 years with Seattle. That level of quarterback play would be an upgrade for the Patriots.

“You can win with him, if you put weapons around him,” McCloughan said. “But if he has to do it himself, you’re 8-8. That’s not a knock, that’s just who he is. He’s a mid-tier type of guy, which 70 percent of the league would love to have.”

In researching Garoppolo’s stats last week, one stood out. Garoppolo is criticized for not being a great deep ball passer, and he certainly missed a big one at the end of the Super Bowl two years ago. But since the start of the 2018 season, Garoppolo has completed a 25-yard pass on 7.1 percent of his pass attempts — third-best among all quarterbacks, behind only Patrick Mahomes (7.4) and Jameis Winston (7.1). A lot of his big plays are probably of the catch-and-run variety, but a 25-yard pass is a 25-yard pass.

As for Newton, McCloughan said he didn’t think he had much football left in him.

“I felt bad for him,” McCloughan said. “The poor guy was trying, but it was just awful. He couldn’t complete a 10-yard out [pass]. He was bouncing it at 7. He’s doing everything in his power, but he just doesn’t have it.”

TENDER MOMENTS

Patriots face decision with CB Jackson

J.C. Jackson, center, is a restricted free agent. Harry How/Getty

The Patriots have to make a key decision by Wednesday on J.C. Jackson — whether to give him a first- or second-round tender as a restricted free agent. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, a first-round tender will come with a guaranteed salary of $4.766 million, while a second-round tender will be $3.384 million.

Restricted free agents are rarely signed away by other teams, but Jackson could be an exception. The cornerback position is not very deep in this year’s draft, and a team looking to upgrade may rather look at a polished player like Jackson, who had nine interceptions last year and is only 25.

This leaves Jackson in an unusual position, in which he is hoping that the Patriots give him the second-round tender, and not the first-round. The second-round tender is Jackson’s best bet to strike a big contract, since a second-round pick is a small price to pay for a starting cornerback. But if Jackson gets the first-round tender, Jackson most likely returns to New England for 2021 and has to wait another year for unrestricted free agency.

Whether the Patriots give Jackson the first- or second-round tender also should tell us how much the team truly wants him back.

Extra points

A report emerged this past week that the Patriots have taken some calls about possibly trading receiver N’Keal Harry. If they do trade the former first-round pick, it will be solely for performance reasons, because it will actually cost the Patriots cap space to get it done. Harry’s salary cap number is a reasonable $2.75 million this year, but if he is traded, he has $2.68 million in dead cap space. So the Patriots would only gain about $72,000 on the salary cap, but they would also have to replace Harry on the top-51 with another player making $780,000, meaning it will cost them about $700,000 in space. Considering how cheap he is this year, I’d give him one more chance to develop before cutting bait … Malcolm Butler was released by the Titans after three seasons, but he should have plenty of interest in free agency. Butler, who just turned 31, is coming off a solid season in which he started all 16 games, tied his career high with four interceptions, and led all NFL cornerbacks with 100 tackles. We can now officially say that Butler was not hurt by his Super Bowl benching three years ago, as Butler earned $36.4 million in his three years in Tennessee … The NFL’s press release this past week announcing this year’s compensatory draft picks had a throwaway line at the bottom stating that this year’s draft “will be held on April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.” The NFL has not announced its plans for the draft, and there almost certainly won’t be a large gathering in downtown Cleveland, but it does sound as if the NFL is preparing to have some sort of in-person element to the draft this year instead of making it all virtual … The Texans announced their full coaching staff last week, and two Nick Caserio connections jumped out. The first was assistant wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels, younger brother of Josh. The second was special teams coordinator Frank Ross, who is an alum of John Carroll University, where Caserio and Josh McDaniels played in college … The Ravens are going to propose two new rules for overtime that would eliminate the coin toss, but I really don’t see a need to change the current system. In 2020, the team that won the overtime coin toss went 4-5-1. And only one out of 10 overtime games ended with a touchdown on the first possession.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.