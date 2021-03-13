Franchy Cordero excited to follow in Red Sox footsteps of Papi, Manny, and J.D.

That perhaps speaks to Cordero’s Theo Epstein -like ability to recognize nuanced value. Or maybe it foretold his future as a talented outfielder with the unfortunate habit of landing on the injured list.

His other favorite was, believe it or not: J.D. Drew .

In his first interview with Boston-based reporters since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals Feb. 10, Cordero said Saturday he was thrilled to be wearing a Sox uniform and was looking forward to playing at Fenway Park for the first time.

“It’s going to be a dream come true,” Cordero said via an interpreter.

When that first game will be remains uncertain. Cordero tested positive for COVID-19 last month before a flight to the United States and has been on the injured list since.

Cordero didn’t have any symptoms but quarantined at home in the Dominican Republic and eventually tested negative. He wasn’t allowed to travel until clearing a series of administrative hurdles. He remains on the injured list but was allowed to join his new teammates on the field a few days ago.

Cordero has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game and Alex Cora’s response was telling when he was asked if his new left fielder could be ready for Opening Day.

“There’s always a chance, right?” he said. “But we’ve got to be very careful how we push him. His health is more important actually than making the Opening Day roster.”

The Sox see the 26-year-old Cordero as a talented prospect held back by injuries. They’re not going to risk a cold-weather hamstring or calf strain setting him back even more.

“We’ve just got to make sure running-wise he is where we want him to be because of, obviously, the time off and his [injury] history,” Cora said.

The concern is more about playing the outfield and running the bases than hitting.

“We feel comfortable where he’s at,” Cora said. “Honestly, from my end, I thought he was going to be more behind. But that’s not the case.”

The immediate goal is for Cordero to get into a Grapefruit League game in the next five or six days.

“I’m working hard on that; hopefully I am ready for Opening Day,” Cordero said. “This is my third day in camp working out and just getting myself back in shape the way I know how to. That’s the goal, to get better every single day.”

Cordero has played parts of four seasons in the majors but has appeared in only 95 games, 25 the last two seasons.

“God willing, people will be able to see who the real Franchy Cordero is this year,” he said.

Perez sharp

Martin Perez has pitched six scoreless innings in two Spring Training appearances. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Martín Pérez fired four shutout innings to get the Sox started in a 7-2 victory against the Braves at JetBlue Park. He allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out five.

“I think now everything has come together and I’m feeling great,” Pérez said. “I’m able to repeat my delivery and the location was good.

The Sox have encouraged Pérez to challenge hitters in the strike zone, as opposed to hoping they’ll chase. They believe his stuff plays if he attacks.

“The tempo was really good,” Cora said. “Numbers-wise, he induces weak contact the last few years. The more strikes he throws, the better he’s going to be. He’s got good stuff.”

Pérez threw 45 of 66 pitches for strikes and retired the final seven batters he faced. Pérez has worked six scoreless innings in two Grapefruit League starts and allowed three hits

Groome arrives

Red Sox prospect Jay Groome has shown good life on his fastball. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jay Groome, a first-round draft pick in 2016, made his first career appearance in a spring training game and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. The 22-year-old lefty hit 97 miles per hour with his fastball. “A feel for pitching,” Cora said. “He used his breaking ball. His changeup was a good one. It was good to see him competing at this level. We still have to work. There’s a lot of work with him. But you saw it today, stuff-wise. If he keeps throwing the ball the way he did today, the future is bright.” Groome was optioned to the alternate site after the game . . . In his first appearance against another team since last season, Darwinzon Hernandez faced six hitters and put four of them on base. He walked three and hit one but didn’t give up a run. “Been working on my mechanics a lot this spring and trying to be prepared for the season,” Hernandez said through an interpreter. The lefthander said he lost approximately 18 pounds over the winter at the suggestion of the team. “I got on the same page as the training staff and we agreed they were going to put me on this plan to be able to lose the weight I needed to,” he said . . . Xander Bogaerts, in the lineup as the DH, doubled in a run in the third inning. He’s moving closer to playing shortstop after being slowed by a sore right shoulder . . . The Sox also optioned catcher Ronaldo Hernández and righthander Bryan Mata to the alternate site and reassigned infielder Nick Yorke to the minor leagues. Yorke, an 18-year-old who was a first-round pick last June, was 1 for 5 with three walks in four games.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

