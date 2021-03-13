How the Angels plan to let Shohei Ohtani be himself

Ohtani arrived from Japan in 2018, a 23-year-old poised to be both an ace starting pitcher and everyday player, the ultimate baseball unicorn.

At least so far. There’s still plenty of time to change that.

He picked the Los Angeles Angels from a flood of suitors and burst on the game with three home runs in his first 15 at-bats and seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts in his second start.

But Ohtani made only 10 starts as a rookie before being shut down with an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery after the season. Ohtani hit well enough to be named American League Rookie of the Year but has since been merely a productive designated hitter.

That’s fine. But it’s not what the Angels — or Major League Baseball — hoped for. Ohtani was supposed to change the game. Instead, his two-way stardom lasted about two months.

The shortened 2020 season was particularly discouraging. Ohtani started two games as a pitcher and faced only 16 batters, recording five outs and giving up seven earned runs and walking eight.

A strained muscle mass near his surgically repaired elbow was to blame. The elbow issues and a sore left knee led to his hitting .190 with only occasional power.

There was speculation that he may have to abandon pitching.

Ohtani instead changed his offseason routine, pitching more often to hitters and facing live pitching. He arrived at spring training ready to go, not ready to build up.

Now, as one Angels person said, the old rules have been erased. Ohtani can be Ohtani.

“The last couple years, I had some type of rehab schedule for each of my spring training days,” Ohtani said through an interpreter after the first two weeks of spring training. “This year, it’s not like that, so I’m definitely having more fun. It was hard for me to have fun the last couple years because of that.”

The Angels see the difference. Ohtani is back throwing triple-digit fastballs, no-chance splitters, and hitting mammoth home runs. His first in spring training was 468 feet and cleared the batter’s eye at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Once the season starts, Ohtani will pitch when his spot comes up in the rotation, not on a designated day as was the case in 2018. To the extent he is just another player, he’s just another player.

That brings with it a sense of what’s possible.

“I don’t see the same stress I saw on his face last year,” said manager Joe Maddon. “The core of what I try to do here is to have players feel as though they have the freedom to be themselves.”

Offensively, Ohtani has better balance at the plate and can hunt the high fastballs pitchers were getting by him last season. When Ohtani feels good about his swing, he hops a bit after making contact. That hop has returned.

On the mound, his delivery looks smoother, more compact, and he’s throwing strikes with confidence.

The Angels are planning a six-man rotation, which to some degree will replicate Ohtani’s use in Japan. The team also is open to his playing the day after he pitches, something that was ruled out in 2018. They’re trusting him to tell the staff when he needs a day off.

“The big thing was to put him in charge of his own career and not try to dictate so much to him. Permit his athleticism to take over and not be constantly concerned about getting hurt,” Maddon said. “He’s done this in the past, he should know himself better than we do.”

The Angels, who have a potentially explosive lineup, need Ohtani to contribute, not be transformative.

FAST TIMES

Pivetta’s pace a welcome change

Nick Pivetta pitched against the Rays in a spring training game on Tuesday. John Bazemore

Are you tired of pitchers who take 20-25 seconds to throw the ball? Nick Pivetta is your man.

The Red Sox righthander believes working quickly is to his advantage. He takes the throw back from the catcher, gets on the rubber, and is ready to pitch.

“I try and keep the pace as high as I possibly can but under control at the same time,” Pivetta said. “That’s really important. It keeps the infielders engaged, keeps the game moving at a quick pace, a quick clip. It’s something I do naturally.

“It keeps the ball in my court. Keeps the pace high and a tempo I like to be at. Keeps me in control of the game.”

There was a time when pitchers believed good tempo was a weapon. Now every pitch feels like a reading of “The Odyssey” as pitchers contemplate the meaning of life before getting into their delivery.

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ Alex Cora on catching prospect Connor Wong: “He’s a good player. Very calm behind the plate, very athletic.”

Wong is working with Jason Varitek on catching the ball with one knee down, something he started adopting last year. That stance has helped some catchers, Minnesota’s Mitch Garver in particular, frame low pitches for strikes.

There’s also a belief among catching instructors that it allows quicker reactions to block errant pitches.

Wong arrived from the Dodgers as a catcher/infielder. He’s a full-time catcher now.

▪ Gilberto Jimenez, a 20-year-old outfielder, had a busy Tuesday. He made four plate appearances in a simulated game at JetBlue Park in the morning. That included working a walk off Nate Eovaldi and fouling off three pitches from Hirokazu Sawamura before striking out.

Jimenez then hopped on the bus for Port Charlotte and played three innings against the Rays, going 1 for 2.

Jimenez doubled in his first at-bat, shooting a fastball to left field.

At 5 feet 11 inches, 220 pounds, Jimenez looks like a tailback and runs like one, too. He’s a presence on the field. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs over a full season after playing in two short-season leagues so far as a professional.

▪ Tanner Houck may well start the season at the alternate site. But it would be no surprise if he starts 20-plus games by the time the season is over.

Houck needs to refine a third pitch that at least gives the hitter some pause. He’s working hard on a splitter.

“Something to get them off the fastball [and] slider,” Houck said.

THE FUTURE?

New rules should be given a chance

Triple A teams will use larger bases this season to limit collisions between fielders and baserunners. Norm Hall/Getty

MLB will use the minor leagues to experiment with a series of new rules.

Triple A will have larger bases, 18 inches square instead of 15, in the hopes of reducing collisions. It also will give runners at least a slight advantage and perhaps encourage more small ball.

Double A will require four players to have both feet on the infield dirt as a pitch is delivered. The rule could be further amended to require two of those players be positioned on either side of second base.

A new High A rule requires pitchers step on the rubber before throwing to a base or be called for a balk. Stolen bases are sure to rise.

All Low A leagues will limit pitchers to two pickoff attempts per plate appearance. The third would be a balk unless successful.

The Low A Southeast League will add a robot ump (the “Automatic Ball-Strike System”) to make calls on pitches for home plate umpires.

Low A West will use timers to enforce limits between pitches, between innings, and for pitching changes.

Traditionalists, as they are wont to do, will howl. But few managers and players liked the extra-inning rule last season and most came to embrace it by the end of the season.

Baseball rules have evolved over the years and they will again. Increasing the success rate of stealing bases will make the game more exciting and could bring better athletes into the sport over time.

I’m generally opposed to banning shifts. It’s akin to saying an NFL team can’t bring safeties `up to stop the run. But hitters have brought this on themselves by trying to beat shifts with home runs instead of line drives to the opposite field.

Strikeouts accounted for 23.4 of the plate appearances last season and shifts were employed 34.1 percent of the time, an 8.5 percent climb from 2019.

Something has to change, or the game will become less a competition of skill and more of a fight between analytics departments.

Robot umpires and timers are coming to the majors, it’s just a matter of when it happens. That fight is over.

Camp chatter

Jake Odorizzi signed with the Astros earlier this week. Quinn Harris/Getty

The Yankees traded reliever Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox to dump his salary and because they felt their bullpen had ample depth. So naturally Zack Britton will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery to remove a bone chip from his elbow … Felix Hernandez pitched well for the Braves in spring training last season but opted out of the season because of the pandemic. Now he’s in Orioles camp but has not pitched well so far, giving up five earned runs over 4⅔ innings … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is bouncing back with authority for the Blue Jays. His three hits Thursday had exit velocities of 111.4, 111.2, and 107.9 miles per hour … The Astros lost former first-round pick Forrest Whitley to Tommy John surgery and Framber Valdez to a fractured ring finger that could cost him the season. That gave Jake Odorizzi leverage and led to a guaranteed $23.5 million deal … David Price, $32 million reliever? Seems outlandish, but the Dodgers have such a deep rotation that Price could end up in the bullpen. He pitched in relief of Julio Urias in his first outing of spring training. Manager Dave Roberts said Price told him he would take “whatever role is best for the Dodgers in 2021.” Price pitched five games in relief for the Red Sox in 2017 while dealing with a wrist injury and threw 8⅔ shutout innings, striking out 13.

ETC.

Cormier had Rhode Island roots

Former Red Sox pitcher Rheal Cormier, seen pitching for Team Canada in the 2008 Olympics, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. Adrian Wyld/Associated Press

Rheal Cormier, who died this past week of cancer at the age of 53, spent 16 seasons in the majors and played for five teams, including the Red Sox for three years.

It was a career that got its start thanks in part to a small college coach from Rhode Island.

Art Pontarelli was the coach at Rhode Island College in 1981 when he was asked to conduct some youth clinics in Moncton, the largest city in the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

“They wanted an American to come up and teach the kids baseball for a few weeks,” Pontarelli said. “Rheal and his brother, Don, lived about 45 minutes away, but they came every day. They were dedicated. They didn’t play hockey, they loved baseball. You don’t usually find baseball players in that part of Canada.”

Pontarelli eventually coached a team in a national 17-and-under tournament, inviting the players from New Brunswick to practice in Rhode Island for a few weeks that summer as preparation. Led by the Cormier brothers and future major leaguer Matt Stairs, who showed up unexpectedly one day, the team representing Moncton won the tournament.

That led to the Cormiers enrolling at Community College of Rhode Island, where Pontarelli had become coach in 1985.

CCRI became a powerhouse, advancing to the Junior College World Series in 1988 and finishing third. Rheal was the national player of the year and was taken in the sixth round of the draft by the Cardinals.

“He was terrific for us,” Pontarelli said. “We almost went to the World Series twice with him.”

CCRI was a non-scholarship program and Cormier briefly transferred to Division 2 New Haven in the fall of 1987 only to return to Rhode Island the following semester. He earned his tuition selling firewood he split himself.

Cormier and Pontarelli remained friendly over the years. Pontarelli eventually got out of coaching and spent 25 years as a scout with the Rockies and Mets. He’s retired now.

“I was so saddened by Rheal’s death. He was a good guy who did everything right,” Pontarelli said. “He was a good father and husband and never took steroids or anything like that when others were and still had success.”

Cormier had an eclectic career. He pitched for Canada in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and again in the 2008 Beijing Games after he retired.

Extra bases

Pandemic? What pandemic? The Rangers are planning on full capacity at 40,518-seat Globe Life Field for their home opener April 5. No other team is trying more than 50 percent of capacity in April. The team will sell “distanced seating” in some sections for April games — but only after the opener … Jon Lester returned to Nationals camp after having one of the four parathyroid glands in his neck removed after being diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism, a condition causing fatigue. “This last year was pretty tough for me as far as just energy level, the desire to work out. I love working out,” said Lester, who has a long scar at the base of this throat. An endocrinologist in Manhattan diagnosed the issue and Lester feels better already. It speaks to Lester’s toughness that he made every start last season despite the issue … A large percentage of the 1,906 fans at JetBlue Park this past Wednesday booed when Pablo Sandoval singled for the Braves in the second inning. Red Sox fans never forget. It has been three years and nearly eight months since Sandoval was released while still owed $48.6 million … It’s fine under the circumstances for MLB to allow shorter games in spring training, loose lineup rules, and ending long innings before three outs are made. But it’s not fair to schedule seven-inning games and still charge the same amount for tickets and parking … The state of Maryland will allow the Orioles to sell 50 percent of their seats to start the season. That sounds good until you consider the Orioles averaged 16,146 fans in 2019, which is 35 percent of what Camden Yards holds … Scott Boras negotiated an interesting contract for Jackie Bradley Jr. with the Brewers. Bradley could make $13 million for one season, $24 million for two seasons, or $28 million for three. Bradley will make $6.5 this season. He has an option for $9.5 million for 2022 or a $6.5 million buyout. There’s also a $12 million mutual option for 2023 or an $8 million buyout. There are deferrals for all three seasons … Happy birthday to Marwin Gonzalez, who is 32. He has started at least 42 games at seven positions in his career but has yet to pitch. Mike Rochford is 58. The lefthander appeared in eight games for the Red Sox from 1988-90. Rochford was a native of Methuen who was a football, basketball, and baseball star at South Burlington High in Vermont. The Sox selected him in the 1982 draft out of a junior college in Florida.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.