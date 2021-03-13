How the Olympics are looking ahead to a post-pandemic world

The Agenda’s 15 recommendations include more universality and sustainability, harmonization of the global sports calendar, reinforcing athletes’ rights and responsibilities, more digital engagement, and the development of virtual sports.

“This world will be very different to the world we were used to,” said president Thomas Bach , who was awarded a final four-year term at this past week’s virtual IOC session. “We will keep changing. We will keep turning challenges into opportunities.”

What’s the goal of Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the IOC’s roadmap for the next four years? Dealing with the post-coronavirus world with a continued “change or be changed” mandate.

Sneak peeks unlikely

People are still donning masks outside National Stadium in Tokyo. Koji Sasahara

With the COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and several adjacent prefectures now extended to at least March 21, the question is whether foreign athletes will be allowed to compete in the Olympic test events that were postponed last year.

The “Ready Steady Tokyo” program includes 15 disciplines ranging from track and field to cycling to swimming to skateboarding and provides competitors with a priceless chance to check out the venues before the Games.

But the organizers already have scrubbed the gymnastics World Cup scheduled for May and others also may be deleted. If the foreigners get the go-ahead they’ll likely face the same restrictions that they will in July. They’ll be limited to traveling between their housing site and their venue and forbidden to use public transportation.

Meanwhile, it’s looking more likely that overseas spectators will be banned, particularly since a recent newspaper poll found that 77 percent of citizens favor that.

“We would really like people from around the world to come to a full stadium,” said Seiko Hashimoto, the organizing committee’s new president. “But unless we are prepared to accept them and the medical situation in Japan is perfect it will cause a great deal of trouble also to visitors from overseas.”

Carrying a torch

Noriyuki Suzuki, a volunteer who lost his 12-year-old daughter in a tsunami in 2011, told his experience to a group of visitors in front of former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by the tsunami. Suzuki will take part in the torch relay for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

The Olympic torch relay, which begins March 25 in Fukushima, site of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear meltdown, will last for 121 days, use 10,000 torchbearers, and cover all 47 of Japan’s prefectures, including Nagano (site of the 1998 Winter Games) and Kyoto (the former imperial capital) before spending the final fortnight in Tokyo.

Ninety-eight percent of the country’s 125 million-plus people live within an hour’s drive of the relay route. Spectators must wear masks, will be told not to crowd together, and asked to clap rather than cheer.

Weightlifting in jeopardy?

Iran's Rostami Kianoushof set a world record and won the men's 85kg weightlifting gold medal at the 2016 Olympics. Mike Ehrmann

How exasperated is the IOC with the intransigent International Weightlifting Federation? Enough that the sport, which was held at the first modern Olympics in 1896 and has been on the program since 1920, could be dropped after this year’s Games.

The primary issues, which Bach said have become “more and more grave,” are the IWF’s casual attitude to widespread doping and a defiant old guard that refuses to change its culture or listen to athletes.

As it is, the teams from Thailand, Egypt, and Malaysia have been banned from Tokyo for doping, and Romania, Colombia, and Vietnam are facing suspensions. Half a dozen other countries, most notably perennial powerhouse Russia, are limited to one male and one female lifter because of past drug positives.

Opportunity for payback

Jaylen Brown, right, and Team USA were knocked out by France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2019. Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

The US men’s basketball team won’t have to wait long for a shot at payback against the French, who knocked them out of the 2019 World Cup in the quarterfinals.

The Americans, who’ll be gunning for their fourth consecutive gold medal, will face Les Bleus in their Olympic opener before taking on Iran and a rival to be determined. The Cup defeat, followed by a loss to Serbia, dumped the Yanks into seventh place, their worst-ever finish, and ended their 58-game winning streak in global play.

The US will send a decidedly better squad to Tokyo than the one that fell short in China last time. The increased 57-man roster pool (up from 44) includes nine of the 12 members of the Rio squad plus seven from the 2012 team, including LeBron James and Chris Paul.

Three Celtics also are on the list — Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker. Marcus Smart withdrew from the pool, citing injury concerns.

The US women, who’ll be odds-on favorites to claim their seventh straight crown, will meet France, Nigeria, and Japan.

First test awaits

US coach Gregg Berhalter, right, will take the Men's National Team into a qualifying game against Costa Rica on Thursday. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The US men’s soccer team gets its first Olympic qualifying test Thursday against Costa Rica in Guadalajara. The Yanks have fared well against the Ticos, beating them, 3-0, in Los Angeles in 1984 and defeating and drawing with them in the 1980 qualifying tournament, where the US earned a ticket to Moscow before boycotting. Next on the schedule are the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The group winner earns a Tokyo berth … The US women’s gymnastics team received a windfall recently when the qualification series for an extra Olympic all-around entry was abandoned because of COVID-19. While former world titlist Morgan Hurd likely would have earned the spot on her own, the Americans were awarded it based on their top-three finish in team qualifying at the 2019 global championships along with Russia and China. The change hurt the US males, though, since Sam Mikulak’s victory in the first event in Milwaukee was negated. The extra spots will go to Russia, China, and Japan.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.












