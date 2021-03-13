Cincere Gill, Mansfield don’t miss a beat, ending a long layoff with runaway win over Franklin

Mansfield senior Cincere Gill had 169 yards from scrimmage on just eight touches, setting the tone from the get-go with runs of 21 and 35 yards on the first two snaps of the game for the Hornets. One of the top returning playmakers in the state, Gill had rushing touchdowns of 52, 20, and 5 yards for Mansfield before the first half was out, helping the Hornets to a 42-7 lead at the break.

Playing for the first time since winning the Division 2 state championship on Dec. 6, 2019, the Hornets looked every bit as polished in a 49-7 win over Franklin in Hockomock League play at Alumni Field.

MANSFIELD — As much as a team can pick up right where it left off after a 462-day layoff, the Mansfield football team did so Friday.

“He runs to daylight and makes a lot of bad plays look good,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said.

While Gill is as seasoned as they come, the Hornets started a quarterback who hadn’t played the position since he was in seventh grade. The rust was no problem for Matty Boen, who also stars in basketball at Mansfield, as the senior completed all five passes he threw for 100 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to classmate Nico Holmes on a wheel route to make it 28-7 early in the second quarter.

Holmes also had a 6-yard rushing touchdown for the Hornets to open the scoring just 47 seconds in.

Mansfield forced four turnovers, including two pick-sixes — one each for Rocco Scarpellini, a 20-yard return to make it 21-0, and Jack Colby, who had a 35-yard return to finish off the scoring in the third quarter. Colby also recovered a fumble while his younger brother, Caden, had an interception in the fourth quarter.

“It feels surreal to be playing football in March,” said Mansfield senior TJ Guy, a Michigan commit at defensive end, of his team’s performance. “We came out and made a statement. We’ve been working so hard this offseason, so we were glad to put it all together finally.”