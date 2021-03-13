For Marblehead, opening victory over Beverly ‘a lot of fun’ ... and worth the wait

“It feels great. A lot of people earlier in the fall and winter thought it was up in the air that we might not have a season,” said Robertson, who ran for one touchdown and threw for another. “It’s great to finally have it going and have the first game. Get the rust off, get all the things that we need to work on, and just move on from there.”

MARBLEHEAD — Standing on Piper Field, it was a surreal feeling for junior QB Joshua Robertson after his team beat Beverly, 34-7 in Saturday’s opener to the Fall II football season.

Robertson helped break the game open with efficient passing and timely scrambles. His two touchdowns were in the third quarter — a 22-yard rush and a 13-yard strike to senior Miles Smith three minutes later. On the rush, Robertson rolled left, met a wall of Beverly defenders, and ran a looping dash to the right for the score.

After the postgame huddle, Maxine Nightingale’s 1976 hit, “Right Back to Where We Started From,” blared in the background.

Robertson pointed to rust and early penalties for stalled drives in the first half, which ended with a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by sophomore Connor Cronin and junior George Percy.

“Everyone had the jitters today. We had a lot of new people out there, a lot of new moving parts,” Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said. “We’re excited, just glad to get things going. Hopefully everyone stays safe the rest of the way.”

Connor Cronin (22) scored twice in Marblehead's victory over Beverly. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Cronin opened Marblehead’s scoring with a 15-yard rush, three minutes into the game. Then with 8:29 remaining in the game, he blocked a Beverly punt just outside of the end zone, scooped the ball and strode in for his second TD of the game.

“Four hundred and ninety-something days since the end of our last Thanksgiving game,” Cronin said. “It feels great to be back here on Piper Field. We had a great opening week to our season, it feels great.”

Beverly had the size advantage, but the Marblehead line held its ground to give Robertson the time he needed.

“They were bigger, but our guys were just better. They executed well,” Robertson said. “They did their assignments well, it made for a good offense.”

Danny Morency (11), whose touchdown pass in the fourth quarter accounted for Beverly's only score, throws while pressured by Marblehead's Joseph Monahan. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Panthers got on the board with 2:45 left in the contest, as senior QB Danny Morency connected with senior Owen Keve for a 45-yard touchdown.

“Honestly, I did not picture it going this well,” Rudloff said. “I pictured this season being a grind. This was a lot of fun. This was a lot of fun today.”

George Percy (1) ran for a first-half touchdown to help Marblehead roll past Beverly. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Marblehead's Miles Smith (left) crosses into the end zone in front of Beverly's Owen Keve after catching a third-quarter touchdown pass from Joshua Robertson. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe



