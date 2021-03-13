For openers, Latin Academy denies TechBoston in a City League thriller

But as coach Raul Brown saw the heads starting to hang on their way off the field, he rounded up his players for the postgame huddle.

One player took his helmet off, frustrated at a comeback attempt that fell just short after TechBoston rallied from a 22-8 halftime deficit.

The disappointment was hard for some of the TechBoston players to hide as Latin Academy ran down the final seconds of the clock and iced its 30-22 Boston City League win Friday afternoon.

The circle was socially distanced to the point that it looked more like a pregame warm-up than a postgame pep talk. But Brown’s voice and his message couldn’t have been clearer.

After all of the unknowns and what-ifs and maybes and maybe-nots that ultimately pushed the high school football season back to the spring, having perspective outweighed feeling disappointed

“You just played a game that wasn’t supposed to happen,” Brown said. “Enjoy it.”

No matter the outcome, Brown got out of bed Friday with that purpose in mind.

“I woke up at 4:45 this morning,” he said. “I was so anxious. My beautiful wife — God bless her — she’s just like, ‘You OK?’ Just anxious. I’m doing something I love. The kids are doing something they love. Wins are great. Trust me, if anybody knows me, I love winning. I didn’t care. I just don’t care about that right now. I just want us to put a product on this field and have a good time.”

The atmosphere had all the signs of a sport pushing forward in a pandemic. The Jamaica Plain neighborhood had a buzz that comes with warm weather and loosened restrictions. Fans scattered through the bleachers and along the sidelines at Boston English — all in masks, all relatively distanced. In the background, people played pickup basketball and took practice swings on the tennis courts.

Both teams had to adjust to protocols from COVID breaks to ball-cleaning routines to socially-distanced sidelines and timeout huddles.

“I think for me that was the biggest: timeouts,” said Latin Academy junior linebacker Malcolm Crispin, who had a 62-yard pick-six. “That’s like that’s our time to come together get together. It’s different having to stay so far apart.”

There were also some logistical challenges. The scoreboard wasn’t active, so coaches had to get regular updates on the clock from the official time keeper. That became crucial down the stretch as TechBoston was trying to mount its comeback.

But one thing Latin Academy coach Rocco Zizza realized was that despite all the challenges leading up to the season and the changes that come with a new normal, once the two teams stepped on the field, the game remained the same.

“You can deal with the games,” Zizza said. “What happens is practice, there’s snow on the ground, we didn’t have a field, we couldn’t find a field. So there were a lot of issues with that. But a lot of times, the games take care of themselves.”

Zizza had to worry about how his players would respond. He chalked it up to the other unknowns.

“They’re not sure how to feel yet,” Zizza said. “It’s so unique. So it is a learning process.”

Crispin was grateful as his team celebrated their third straight win over TechBoston.

“I didn’t think you’re going to have a season,” Crispin said. “I’m just so happy we’re playing.”

For senior quarterback Zach Maffeo, getting to battle a rival was a perfect way to start a season.

“Tech Boston’s a great team,” said Maffeo, who threw a pair of TD passes and ran for one. “They really challenged us. They’re throwing 100 percent effort out there. I respect them a lot. That was probably one of the toughest opponents that we’re going to play. Our team, we just came out with a win so I’m really proud of my team.”

“This game always feels like this,” Brown said. “Two really good programs. They’re close. We know it’s going be tough. Everybody has to earn everything they get It’s always been this way between Dorchester or Latin Academy. I don’t know why anybody would think it would change. It’s going to be this way. Pandemic or no pandemic.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.