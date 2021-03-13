Playing with a heavy heart, Duxbury’s Matt Festa honors grandfather with a sterling performance

“It’s been pretty tough, but he lived a good life,” Festa said. “I knew I had to go out and we had to win for him. It was a good source of motivation for all the guys.”

Festa completed 17 of 22 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns (along with two interceptions), and ran for another TD, to help the Dragons establish a 21-0 halftime lead and cruise from there.

After losing his grandfather, Joe Festa, to COVID-19 earlier in the day, sophomore quarterback Matt Festa powered the Duxbury to a convincing Patriot-Keenan win, 35-0, at Plymouth North to open the season.

Advertisement

Festa, a University of Maryland baseball commit, described his grandfather as one of the nicest people he’s ever met and a really “happy-go-lucky” person. He said Joe attended his games whenever he could over the years, and this game meant extra as he played with a heavy heart.

“For him to deal with that, and show up and play the game he just played, is impressive,” Duxbury coach Dave Maimaron said.

Festa had plenty of help. Junior James Anderson scored once through the air and once on the ground, added a 2-point conversion, and finished with over 100 all-purpose yards. Campbell Pang and Brady Madigan also added receiving TDs, while Tindell Frick, Teddy Massingham, and T.J. Jones anchored a strong defensive effort.

Austin Littlewood and Alec Peruzzi picked off passes for the Eagles, who had some success running the ball but never came close to scoring.

“The defense played great,” Anderson said. “It’s nothing that I’m surprised about. All those kids are really athletic, and it’s just nice to see them come together as one.”